New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Researchers assess bird flu virus subtypes in China

Date:
April 8, 2020
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
The avian influenza virus subtype H16N3 is currently detectable in many countries. To examine the potential threat to humans of H16N3, researchers recently performed an extensive avian influenza surveillance in major wild bird gatherings across China from 2017-2019.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

The avian influenza virus subtype H16N3 is currently detectable in many countries. To examine the potential threat to humans of H16N3, researchers recently performed an extensive avian influenza surveillance in major wild bird gatherings across China from 2017-2019. The findings are published in Transboundary and Emerging Diseases.

The investigators isolated two H16N3 subtype influenza viruses that can bind to both human and avian-type cell receptors. They also found evidence that genetic material from other species has been introduced into the H16N3 avian influenza virus, which suggests that it may infect other species and could therefore pose a threat to animal and human health in the future.

"Consequently, it is necessary to increase monitoring of the emergence and spread of avian influenza subtype H16N3 in wild birds," the authors wrote.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Yulei Li, Minghui Li, Jingman Tian, Yaping Zhang, Xiaoli Bai, Xiaoliang Wang, Jianzhong Shi, Yumei Wang, Long Ma, Cen Yang, Yanbing Li. Characteristics of the first H16N3 subtype influenza A viruses isolated in western China. Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, 2020; DOI: 10.1111/tbed.13511

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Researchers assess bird flu virus subtypes in China." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 8 April 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085519.htm>.
Wiley. (2020, April 8). Researchers assess bird flu virus subtypes in China. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 1, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085519.htm
Wiley. "Researchers assess bird flu virus subtypes in China." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085519.htm (accessed November 1, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 