Hey Dave, I've got an idea for you: What's the potential of AI-led workshopping?

In a paper published in JOSPT Open (Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy), UTS Graduate School of Health Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy Dr Joshua Pate and PhD candidate Rebecca Fechner write that AI chatbots offer a novel avenue for idea generation, simulating multidisciplinary workshops that traditionally require significant time and resources.

"We sought to simulate a multidisciplinary workshop on a complex clinical research question using three freely available AI chatbots -- ChatGPT, Bing Creative Mode and Google Bard -- aiming to broaden and accelerate the co-generation of ideas," Dr Pate said.

"Our focus was on AI's practical applications in educational and clinical settings, particularly to address the challenge of pain in schools, but the findings likely generalise for wider applications -- essentially anyone wanting help brainstorming on problem solving, policy or practice.

"We found that the different chatbots provided some different responses to each of the prompts, but overall the most prominent responses were similar. In our simulation they consistently suggested an online platform or curriculum for pain science education in schools.

"So, the consistency in responses suggested some reliability of the chatbots in co-generating ideas, while the differences between chatbots offered a range of perspectives, enriching the brainstorming process.

"These freely available chatbots are accessible tools for broadening participation in idea generation across various domains.

"While the technology might not be good at the details right now, the chatbots are very good at finding new perspectives and connecting dots in previously unexplored ways."

Dr Pate said the study highlights the potential for AI to contribute to educational strategies and clinical research, leveling the field for resource-limited settings. "By demonstrating the chatbots' ability to seemingly simulate complex workshops, we provide a proof-of-concept that could influence future research methodologies and policy making," he said.