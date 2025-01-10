Is there really a mid-career crisis? Job satisfaction follows a U-shaped curve only among highly skilled workers, according to new study

Contrary to the long-held belief that the mid-career crisis plagues everyone, new research suggests that job satisfaction follows a U-shaped trajectory only for managerial and professional workers. This provocative finding challenges societal perceptions surrounding midlife and calls for a revaluation of workplace support for individuals in their 40s and 50s.

The study, published in the Socio-Economic Review, examined the relationship between age and job satisfaction using data from four national datasets from the UK -- the UK Skills and Employment Survey, the Workplace Employee Relations Survey, the British Household Panel Survey, and the UK Household Longitudinal Study -- which included over 100,000 workers across various industries, occupations and regions. By analysing both cross-sectional and longitudinal data, the research aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of how job satisfaction evolves through different stages of one's career.

Professor Ying Zhou, lead author of the study and Director of the Future of Work Research Centre at the University of Surrey said:

"While dissatisfaction is common among many middle-aged workers, it is crucial to acknowledge that this is not a universal experience. Our findings indicate that for managers and professionals, job satisfaction typically hits its lowest point during their 40s but often rebounds later in life. In contrast, workers in intermediate and lower occupational classes do not display the same U-shaped trajectory. This challenges the widespread belief that a mid-career crisis is a universal phenomenon."

This study has significant implications for understanding workplace dynamics and the well-being of employees. For middle-aged workers, recognizing that a decline in job satisfaction during their 40s is relatively common can offer reassurance. Instead of expecting midlife to be a period of calm between the turbulence of early adulthood and the challenges of old age, it should be viewed as a tricky period of transition marked by feelings of frustration and despondency. However, it is encouraging to note that this phase is typically temporary, and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The research also underscores the need for companies to adapt their support systems for employees entering their 40s and 50s. By fostering an environment that encourages career development and personal fulfilment, businesses can mitigate the potential for dissatisfaction and enhance the overall workplace culture. As the UK faces challenges related to an ageing workforce, understanding these dynamics becomes increasingly vital. The findings suggest that addressing the specific needs of skilled workers can lead to improved retention rates and a more engaged workforce, ultimately benefiting the economy as a whole.