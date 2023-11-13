Tiny protein offers major insight into foot-and-mouth virus

Scientists have identified that a tiny protein, which plays a major role in the replication of foot-and-mouth disease virus, demonstrates a greater level of genetic economy than previously reported.

Lead researcher Professor Nicola Stonehouse, from the University of Leeds' Faculty of Biological Sciences, said: "Sometimes it's the little things that can make the big differences. By understanding the role of this tiny viral protein in the replication of foot-and-mouth disease virus, we're hoping to find more effective vaccines that fight the disease."

Researchers from the University of Leeds and The Pirbright Institute identified a new role for a small viral protein -- called 3B3 -- revealing how these viruses can copy themselves efficiently. Foot-and-mouth disease is of great economic importance and their findings could lead to the development of more effective vaccines against the disease in the future.