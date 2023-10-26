WHO guidelines call for a minimization of the effect of infection control on the mental health and wellbeing of residents as well as for caregivers and staff. This interim guidance will be updated as more becomes known about COVID19.

The paper that outlines the objective of WHO interim guidance on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCF) in the context of COVID-19 which is to prevent COVID-19-virus from entering the facility, spreading within the facility, and spreading to outside the facility.

Columbia Mailman School of Public Health's Dr. John W. Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging, is a member of a WHO Expert Panel on Care of the Elderly which just released the attached guidance for prevention and management of COVID-19 among elderly in long term care facilities.

Materials provided by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. (2020, March 27). COVID-19 infection prevention and control in long-term care facilities. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 26, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2020 / 03 / 200327101733.htm

RELATED STORIES

A new study in Israel has found that the fourth COVID-19 vaccine is effective in protecting the elderly population in long-term care facilities from the Omicron ...

People with type 2 diabetes who contract COVID-19 are nearly 50 percent more likely to wind up in intensive care if they have poorly managed their blood sugar levels over the long-term than those ...

Thousands of frontline health care workers risked their lives to save others during the pandemic. Some are suffering long-term complications of COVID-19. Yet there are no clear guidelines in most ...

A new study reveals the role that communication played in quashing a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care ...