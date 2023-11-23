New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

A new synthesis method for three-dimensional nanocarbons

Connecting carbon by catalysis to create octagonal structures

Date:
July 31, 2020
Source:
Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), Nagoya University
Summary:
A team has developed a new method of synthesis for three-dimensional nanocarbons, utilizing a catalytic reaction to connect benzene rings and create an eight-membered ring structure. This represents a breakthrough in the synthesis of these nanocarbons, which are expected to be valuable next-generation functional materials.
Share:
FULL STORY

A team of scientists led by Kenichiro Itami, Professor and Director of the Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (WPI-ITbM), has developed a new method for the synthesis of three-dimensional nanocarbons with the potential to advance materials science.

Three-dimensional nanocarbons, next-generation materials with superior physical characteristics which are expected to find uses in fuel cells and organic electronics, have thus far been extremely challenging to synthesize in a precise and practical fashion. This new method uses a palladium catalyst to connect polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons to form an octagonal structure, enabling successful three-dimensional nanocarbon molecule synthesis.

Nanocarbons, such as the fullerene (a sphere, recipient of the 1996 Nobel Prize), the carbon nanotube (a cylinder, discovered in 1991) and graphene (a sheet, recipient of the 2010 Nobel Prize) have attracted a great deal of attention as functional molecules with a variety of different properties. Since Mackay et al. put forward their theory in 1991, a variety of periodic three-dimensional nanocarbons have been proposed. However, these have been extraordinarily difficult to synthesize. A particular challenge is the eight-membered ring structure, which appears periodically, necessitating an efficient method for its synthesis. To do so, Dr Itami's research team developed a new method for connecting polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons using a palladium catalyst to produce eight-membered rings via cross-coupling, the first reaction of its type in the world.

The success of this research represents a revolutionary achievement in three-dimensional nanocarbon molecule synthesis. It is expected to lead to the discovery and elucidation of further novel properties and the development of next-generation functional materials.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), Nagoya University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Satoshi Matsubara, Yoshito Koga, Yasutomo Segawa, Kei Murakami, Kenichiro Itami. Creation of negatively curved polyaromatics enabled by annulative coupling that forms an eight-membered ring. Nature Catalysis, 2020; DOI: 10.1038/s41929-020-0487-0

Cite This Page:

Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), Nagoya University. "A new synthesis method for three-dimensional nanocarbons." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 31 July 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200731102645.htm>.
Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), Nagoya University. (2020, July 31). A new synthesis method for three-dimensional nanocarbons. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 23, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200731102645.htm
Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), Nagoya University. "A new synthesis method for three-dimensional nanocarbons." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200731102645.htm (accessed November 23, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 