Dwarf planet Ceres: Building blocks of life delivered from space

The organic material found in a few areas on the surface of dwarf planet Ceres is probably of exogenic origin. Impacting asteroids from the outer asteroid belt may have brought it with them. In the journal AGU Advances, a group of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany presents the most comprehensive analysis to date of this mysterious material and its geological context. To this end, the team for the first time used artificial intelligence to analyse observational data from NASA's Dawn spacecraft. According to the study, the dwarf planet's unique cryovolcanism, in which salty brine rises from the body's interior to the surface, is not responsible for the organic deposits discovered so far. These new findings help to understand where and how habitable conditions could have arisen in the Solar System.

Organic molecules are among the necessary inventory of life-friendly worlds. On Earth, the compounds of carbon, hydrogen and -- in smaller quantities -- other elements form the basic building blocks of all life. In recent years, researchers have found such molecules at great distances from the Sun: on trans-Neptunian objects, comets, and far-away asteroids. These bodies are thought to be largely unaltered remnants from the early days of the Solar System. The building blocks of life may therefore have been part of their "basic configuration" from the very beginning and possibly reached the inner Solar System only later.

For the current study, the researchers looked for previously unknown deposits of organic material on dwarf planet Ceres. With its location in the middle of the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, the body is neither clearly native to the inner nor the outer Solar System. According to earlier studies, this location could even be its birthplace. Scientists are therefore interested in the origin of Ceres's organic components. Did they originate locally in the asteroid belt? Or did they arrive later?

Searching for Organics from afar

Evidence of deposits of organic material was already found during the early stages of the Dawn mission. The Dawn spacecraft reached Ceres in March 2015 and accompanied it for about three and a half years. During this time, the scientific camera system and the spectrometer on board scanned the entire surface of the dwarf planet. Potential patches of organic material can be detected from the camera data: the brightness of the light reflected from these areas increases noticeably with increasing wavelength. The spectrometer splits the light into many more wavelengths than the camera and can therefore prove or disprove the presence of organics. Unfortunately, remote data is not sufficient to identify individual types of molecules beyond doubt. However, it is certain that the discovered deposits consist of organic compounds that have a chain-like structure. Researchers refer to such molecules as aliphatic hydrocarbons.

The authors of the current study have now used artificial intelligence to comb the entire surface of the dwarf planet for traces of aliphatic organic molecules. "Sites of such organic molecules are actually rare on Ceres, and devoid of any cryovolcanic signatures" says first author Ranjan Sarkar from the MPS, summarizing the results. The vast majority of deposits can be found along the edge or near the large Ernutet crater in the northern hemisphere of the dwarf planet. Only three are located at a greater distance from it. Two patches were not previously known. A closer look at the geological structures at the locations of the organic material allows further conclusions. "At none of the deposits do we find evidence of current or past volcanic or tectonic activity: no trenches, canyons, volcanic domes or vents. Furthermore, there are no deep impact craters nearby," says Martin Hoffmann from MPS.

Impacts from distant neighbors

During the Dawn mission, Ceres had turned out to be an extraordinary, cryovolcanic world. Under its surface, a watery brine is hidden, which in some places has been seeping to the surface until recently. "Of course, the first assumption is that Ceres' unique cryovolcanism has transported the organic material from the interior of the body to the surface," says Andreas Nathues from MPS, head of the camera team. "But our results show otherwise," he adds. At the sites of cryovolcanic activity, there is no proof of organic matter. And where organic compounds have been reliably detected, there is no evidence of deep or surface activity.

The researchers therefore argue that the impact of one or more asteroids from the outer asteroid belt introduced the organic material. Computer simulations show that these bodies are among the ones that most frequently collided with Ceres. Since the not-too-distant neighbors do not pick up much speed, only little heat is generated upon impact. Organic compounds can survive these temperatures.

"Unfortunately, Dawn can't detect all types of organic compounds," Andreas Nathues points out. It is quite likely that building blocks of life were also formed in Ceres' underground ocean and perhaps even reached the surface -- or are still doing so. "However, the organic deposits that have been reliably detected with Dawn so far likely do not originate Ceres itself," he explains. Nathues continues by saying that a future lander mission would be needed to detect organic material from the interior of Ceres.

About the mission

NASA's Dawn mission studied two bodies in the asteroid belt up close: the protoplanet Vesta from 2011 to 2012, and the dwarf planet Ceres from 2015 to 2018. The mission's scientific camera system, the Dawn Framing Cameras, were developed, built, and operated during the mission under the leadership of MPS. The VIR spectrometer was provided by the Italian Space Agency ASI.