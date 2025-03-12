Scientists discover smart way to generate energy with tiny beads

An international team of researchers from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Riga Technical University, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, and the MESA+ Institute at the University of Twente has discovered a new method to generate electricity using small plastic beads. By placing these beads close together and bringing them into contact, they generate more electricity than usual. This process, known as triboelectrification, is similar to the static electricity produced when rubbing a balloon against hair.

Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) generate electricity through friction between different materials. Typically, this occurs when two distinct materials move against each other. The research now shows that when a surface made up of closely packed small beads comes into contact with another surface containing the same beads, some beads gain a positive charge while others become negatively charged. The more efficiently these electric charges transfer, the more electricity is produced.

Tests with different types of beads reveal that size and material play a crucial role. Larger beads tend to acquire a negative charge, whereas smaller ones are more likely to become positively charged. The most significant effect occurs with melamine-formaldehyde (MF) beads. This material has low elasticity, meaning it is less flexible and better at holding and transferring electric charge. Additionally, using beads provides a cost-effective alternative to the expensive technology typically used in TENGs to enhance performance. The dry fabrication of particles also makes the process more sustainable by eliminating the need for solvents.

Advancements in triboelectrification could enable new energy-harvesting applications without batteries or power outlets. Smart clothing that generates energy from movement or small devices that power themselves without charging are becoming a more realistic possibility. Wearable technology and sustainable energy solutions stand to benefit from this principle.

Dr. Ignaas Jimidar of VUB and lead author of the study explains:"Our research shows that small changes in material selection can lead to significant improvements in energy generation efficiency. This opens up new possibilities for triboelectric nanogenerators in everyday life, without reliance on traditional energy sources."

Despite promising results, further steps are necessary to integrate this technology into real-world products. Improvements in efficiency and reliability will be key to enabling large-scale applications. Research into materials and structures continues to reveal new opportunities for energy generation and use.