How industrial waste gases could replace fossil fuels in everyday consumer products

Industrial waste gases, long seen as a major contributor to climate change, could soon be captured and repurposed into everyday household products such as shampoo, detergent, and even fuel.

A new study led by Professor Jhuma Sadhukhan at the University of Surrey has successfully demonstrated the environmental benefits of turning CO2 emissions into key chemical ingredients. As part of the Flue2Chem initiative, researchers for the first time assessed the entire life cycle of converting waste gases from steel and paper mills into chemical components (surfactants) for essential consumer goods.

The study, published in the Journal of CO 2 Utilization, found the approach reduces global warming potential (GWP) by around 82% for paper mill emissions and nearly half for the steel mill industry compared to fossil-based surfactant production -- highlighting a promising pathway to bring the UK closer to its Net-Zero targets.

Professor Jin Xuan, Associate Dean of Research and Innovation at Surrey and co-author of the study, said:

"For decades, fossil fuels have been the backbone of manufacturing, not just as an energy source but as a key component in the products people use daily. However, this reliance has come at a high environmental cost. Our findings show that waste CO 2 can be part of the solution rather than the problem. This isn't just about cutting emissions -- it's about creating a circular carbon economy where waste becomes the building blocks of essential products and fuel."

Recent life cycle assessments show that CO 2 -based products offer significant environmental benefits. However, a techno-economic analysis highlights key challenges, such as high costs and limited hydrogen supply -- both critical for converting CO 2 into surfactants. Given the energy-intensive nature of the process, the study emphasises the need for further investment in renewable energy infrastructure.

A separate University of Surrey-led study, published in Digital Chemical Engineering, also looked at the economic feasibility of different production methods and found that the CO 2 capture route remains more expensive, at $8/kg compared to $3.75/kg for fossil-based sources. However, there is hope that technological advancements and increasing demand for sustainable products will help bridge the gap, making CO 2 -derived surfactants a cost-effective alternative in future.

With consumer industries valued at over £73 billion in the UK alone, the results of these studies will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable chemical manufacturing. The findings will be used to guide industrial partners, providing key recommendations to policymakers on how to accelerate the transition toward a circular carbon economy.