Why did some ancient animals fossilize while others vanished?

Why do some ancient animals become fossils while others disappear without a trace? A new study from the University of Lausanne, published in Nature Communications, reveals that part of the answer lies in the body itself. The research shows that an animal's size and chemical makeup can play an important role in determining whether it's preserved for millions of years -- or lost to time.

Fossils are more than just bones; some of the most remarkable finds include traces of soft tissues like muscles, guts, and even brains. These rare fossils offer vivid glimpses into the past, but scientists have long puzzled over why such preservation happens only for certain animals and organs but not others.

To dig into this mystery, a team of scientists from the University of Lausanne (UNIL) in Switzerland turned to the lab. They conducted state-of-the-art decay experiments, allowing a range of animals including shrimps, snails, starfish, and planarians (worms) to decompose under precisely controlled conditions. As the bodies broke down, the researchers used micro-sensors to monitor the surrounding chemical environment, particularly the balance between oxygen-rich (oxidizing) and oxygen-poor (reducing) conditions.

The results were striking and have now been published in Nature Communications. The researchers discovered that larger animals and those with a higher protein content tend to create reducing (oxygen-poor) conditions more rapidly. These conditions are crucial for fossilization because they slow down decay and trigger chemical reactions such as mineralization or tissue replacement by more durable minerals.

"This means that, in nature, two animals buried side by side could have vastly different fates as fossils, simply because of differences in size or body chemistry," affirms Nora Corthésy, PhD student at UNIL and lead author of the study. "One might vanish entirely, while the other could be immortalized in stone" adds Farid Saleh, Swiss National Science Foundation Ambizione Fellow at UNIL, and Senior author of the paper. According to this study, animals such as large arthropods are more likely to be preserved than small planarians or other aquatic worms. "This could explain why fossil communities dating from the Cambrian and Ordovician periods (around 500 million years ago) are dominated by arthropods," states Nora Corthésy.

These findings not only help explain the patchy nature of the fossil record but also offer valuable insight into the chemical processes that shape what ancient life we can reconstruct today. Pinpointing the factors that drive soft-tissue fossilization, brings us closer to understanding how exceptional fossils form -- and why we only see fragments of the past.