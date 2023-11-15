First report of cotton blue disease in the United States

In August 2017, Kathy S. Lawrence, a plant pathologist at Auburn University, received a call from Drew Schrimsher of Agri-AFC, who had discovered foliar distortion and leaf curling and rolling on approximately 50,000 acres of cotton in southeastern Alabama. After ruling out herbicide damage, Schrimsher contacted Lawrence, and she visited the fields 2 days later.

Lawrence took samples and sent them to Judith K. Brown at the University of Arizona. After 7 months of research, Brown connected the symptoms to cotton blue disease, caused by Cotton leafroll dwarf virus (CLRDV). The disease had never been seen in the United States. It was first reported in Africa in 1949 and then not again until 2005, when it was reported in Brazil.

Reported from six counties in coastal Alabama in 2017, cotton blue disease affected approximately 25% of the state's cotton crop and caused a 4% yield loss. The disease was reported again in 2018, affecting 3-100% of cotton fields in Alabama but causing only a 1% yield loss.

Symptoms, which include slowed plant growth, loss of chlorophyll, and dwarfing of infected leaves, usually do not appear until late August after full bloom. To date, there are no recommended strategies for management of this disease.