New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Study busts 9 to 5 model for academic work

Date:
December 20, 2019
Source:
Queensland University of Technology
Summary:
An observational study of academic working hours has identified large differences in how researchers around the world manage their work-life balance.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

An observational study of academic working hours has identified large differences in how researchers around the world manage their work-life balance.

QUT's Professor Adrian Barnett led the research which examined more than 49,000 manuscript and 76,000 peer review online submissions to The BMJ and The BMJ Open, measuring whether the submissions were made on weekends, national holidays or late at night.

The study is published in the Christmas edition of The BMJ, which is a special issue of light-hearted studies of health.

"Clear and consistent differences were seen between countries," Professor Barnett said.

"Chinese researchers most often worked at weekends and after midnight, whereas researchers in Scandinavian countries, which have a greater focus on work-life balance, were more likely to submit their papers during 9 to 5 on weekdays."

"The differences between countries suggest that a 'culture of overwork' is a literal thing, and not just a figure of speech," Professor Barnett said.

China, which is known to have a hard-working academic culture, was the notable leader on the table of weekend workers, both for submitting manuscripts and peer reviews to both journals in the study.

advertisement

India, Denmark and Norway were the countries in which academics were least likely to work on weekends.

"Australian researchers were in the middle of the pack for most outcomes, and so were never the worst nor the best," Professor Barnett said

Professor Barnett said there were limitations to the study.

The study recorded when people submitted their papers but did not identify when the academics spent the hours in writing those papers. Other limitations included the possibility that some academics submitted their papers while travelling away from their usual time zones, and that the practices of health and medical researchers who write for BMJ may not be representative of all academics.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Queensland University of Technology. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Adrian Barnett, Inger Mewburn, Sara Schroter. Working 9 to 5, not the way to make an academic living: observational analysis of manuscript and peer review submissions over time. BMJ, 2019; l6460 DOI: 10.1136/bmj.l6460

Cite This Page:

Queensland University of Technology. "Study busts 9 to 5 model for academic work." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 20 December 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220095438.htm>.
Queensland University of Technology. (2019, December 20). Study busts 9 to 5 model for academic work. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 17, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220095438.htm
Queensland University of Technology. "Study busts 9 to 5 model for academic work." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220095438.htm (accessed October 17, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 