New report projects severe coral bleaching globally in this century

The United Nations recently released a new report projecting future coral reef bleaching globally. The lead author of the report, Ruben van Hooidonk, is a scientist with NOAA's Cooperative Institute of Marine and Atmospheric Studies based at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. Results highlights from the report include:
Materials provided by University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science.
