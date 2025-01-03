Addressing gender issues strengthens peace agreements

When it comes to peace processes and negotiations, U.N. Women highlights a stark reality: All too often, women remain invisible and excluded. But a new study by University of Notre Dame political scientist Madhav Joshi draws on evidence from Colombia to show that addressing gender-related issues helps peace agreements succeed.

Gender-inclusive peace-building: lessons from Colombia

The study, published in Policy Studies Journal, is the first peer-reviewed research that examines Notre Dame's ongoing work to monitor the Colombian peace accord. It has implications for strengthening peace agreements as well as the women, peace and security agenda that was inspired by a landmark U.N. resolution more than two decades ago.

"An inclusive approach that sees women as changemakers and addresses gender-specific concerns empowers other marginalized groups and cultivates meaningful buy-in from more people," said Joshi, research professor and associate director of the Peace Accords Matrix, part of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs. "When you prioritize gender, you end up addressing the broader society's needs."

Monitoring progress on Colombia's peace agreement

The study is a natural progression for Notre Dame researchers. Since the 2016 Colombian peace agreement ended 50 years of conflict, the Peace Accords Matrix has had primary responsibility for technical verification and for monitoring the implementation of the agreement through its Barometer Initiative.

In his latest research, Joshi analyzed monthly monitoring data for provisions outlined in the Colombian accord. He examined approximately 70 reforms and programs designed to support more than 570 key stipulations in the agreement.

Joshi found that a higher implementation status for gender-related measures (for instance, identifying obstacles that kept women from voting) was related to the agreement's overall success rate.

Investing in safeguards for gender provisions

Importantly, Joshi also confirmed that negotiators must invest the resources needed to overcome resistance.

When he examined stipulations in the Colombian agreement, he found that the implementation of gender-specific provisions lagged behind the implementation of gender-neutral ones. This indicates a level of societal resistance to changing norms, Joshi said, and the need for policymakers to invest in safeguards.

"This study highlights that gender measures and women's mobilization are not sufficient without proper safeguards to ensure their implementation," Joshi said. "But with the necessary support, they will succeed and strengthen peace agreements. And the resulting quality of peace could be really impactful, particularly for transitioning societies such as Colombia."

Advancing women, peace and security debates

Joshi said the study provides data and methods that other researchers can draw upon as they build on this work.

"My research will advance women, peace and security debates in peace processes," Joshi said. "This study will help researchers identify factors that help or hinder women's inclusion in peacebuilding."

Joshi's support team for the study included research assistants Clare Barloon, a 2024 Notre Dame graduate who majored in global affairs and art history, and Grace Sullivan, a sophomore majoring in global affairs and minoring in peace studies and gender studies. Jenna Sapiano, a specialist on women, peace and security and a visiting fellow at the Keough School's Kroc Institute, provided feedback to help guide the study.

The Peace Accords Matrix Barometer Initiative in Colombia received funding from the U.S. Department of State, Humanity United, the U.N. Multi-Partner Trust Fund and the European Union.