New AI model TabPFN enables faster and more accurate predictions on small tabular data sets

Filling gaps in data sets or identifying outliers -- that's the domain of the machine learning algorithm TabPFN, developed by a team led by Prof. Dr. Frank Hutter from the University of Freiburg. This artificial intelligence (AI) uses learning methods inspired by large language models. TabPFN learns causal relationships from synthetic data and is therefore more likely to make correct predictions than the standard algorithms that have been used up to now. The results were published in the journal Nature. In addition to the University of Freiburg, the University Medical Center Freiburg, the Charité -- Berlin University Medicine, the Freiburg startup PriorLabs and the ELLIS Institute Tübingen were involved.

Data sets, whether they are on the effects of certain medications or particle paths in accelerators at CERN, are rarely complete or error-free. Therefore, an important part of scientific data analysis is to recognise outliers as such or to predict meaningful estimates for missing values. Existing algorithms, such as XGBoost, work well with large data sets, but are often unreliable with smaller data volumes.

With the TabPFN model, Hutter and his team solve this problem by training the algorithm on artificially created data sets that are modelled on real scenarios. To do this, the scientists create data tables in which the entries in the individual table columns are causally linked. TabPFN was trained with 100 million such synthetic data sets. This training teaches the model to evaluate various possible causal relationships and use them for its predictions.

The model especially outperforms other algorithms for small tables with fewer than 10,000 rows, many outliers or a large number of missing values. For example, TabPFN requires only 50% of the data to achieve the same accuracy as the previously best model. In addition, TabPFN is more efficient than previous algorithms at handling new types of data. Instead of starting a new learning process for each data set, the model can be adapted to similar data sets. This process is similar to the adaptation of language models with open weights like Llama, developed by Meta. The model also makes it possible to derive the probability density from a data set and to generate new data with similar properties from it.

'The ability to use TabPFN to reliably and quickly calculate predictions from tabular data is beneficial for many disciplines, from biomedicine to economics and physics,' says Hutter. 'TabPFN delivers better results faster and, because it requires few resources and data, is ideal for small companies and teams.' The code and instructions on how to use it can be found here. In the next step, the researchers will further develop the AI so that it can make the best possible predictions even with larger data sets.