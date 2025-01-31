Magnetic whirl simulation in real time

Skyrmions are nanometer- to micrometer-sized magnetic whirls that exhibit particle-like properties and can be moved efficiently by electrical currents. These properties make skyrmions an excellent system for new types of data storage or computers. However, for the optimization of such devices, it is usually too computationally expensive to simulate the complicated internal structure of the skyrmions.

One possible approach is the efficient simulation of these magnetic spin structures as particles, similar to the simulation of molecules in biophysics. Until now, however, there has been no conversion between simulation time and experimental real time.

Collaboration of theory and experiment

To meet this challenge, the theoretical physics group of Professor Peter Virnau and the experimental physics group of Professor Mathias Kläui at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have joined forces. The method for determining the time conversion combines experimental measurement techniques with analysis methods from statistical physics. "We can now not only quantitatively predict the dynamics of skyrmions, but the simulations are also similar in speed to the experiments," explained theoretical physicist Maarten A. Brems, who developed the method.

"The predictive power of the new simulations will significantly accelerate the development of skyrmion-based applications," emphasized Professor Mathias Kläui, "especially with regard to novel, alternative energy-saving computer architectures, which are the focus of JGU's Top-level Research Area 'TopDyn -- Dynamics and Topology', amongst others."

The results have been published in Physical Review Letters and highlighted as an Editors' Suggestion.