New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Magnetic whirl simulation in real time

Collaboration at Mainz University enables the simulation of skyrmion dynamics on experimentally relevant time scales

Date:
January 30, 2025
Source:
Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz
Summary:
Skyrmions are nanometer- to micrometer-sized magnetic whirls that exhibit particle-like properties and can be moved efficiently by electrical currents. These properties make skyrmions an excellent system for new types of data storage or computers. However, for the optimization of such devices, it is usually too computationally expensive to simulate the complicated internal structure of the skyrmions. One possible approach is the efficient simulation of these magnetic spin structures as particles, similar to the simulation of molecules in biophysics. Until now, however, there has been no conversion between simulation time and experimental real time.
Share:
FULL STORY

Skyrmions are nanometer- to micrometer-sized magnetic whirls that exhibit particle-like properties and can be moved efficiently by electrical currents. These properties make skyrmions an excellent system for new types of data storage or computers. However, for the optimization of such devices, it is usually too computationally expensive to simulate the complicated internal structure of the skyrmions.

One possible approach is the efficient simulation of these magnetic spin structures as particles, similar to the simulation of molecules in biophysics. Until now, however, there has been no conversion between simulation time and experimental real time.

Collaboration of theory and experiment

To meet this challenge, the theoretical physics group of Professor Peter Virnau and the experimental physics group of Professor Mathias Kläui at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have joined forces. The method for determining the time conversion combines experimental measurement techniques with analysis methods from statistical physics. "We can now not only quantitatively predict the dynamics of skyrmions, but the simulations are also similar in speed to the experiments," explained theoretical physicist Maarten A. Brems, who developed the method.

"The predictive power of the new simulations will significantly accelerate the development of skyrmion-based applications," emphasized Professor Mathias Kläui, "especially with regard to novel, alternative energy-saving computer architectures, which are the focus of JGU's Top-level Research Area 'TopDyn -- Dynamics and Topology', amongst others."

The results have been published in Physical Review Letters and highlighted as an Editors' Suggestion.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Maarten A. Brems, Tobias Sparmann, Simon M. Fröhlich, Leonie-C. Dany, Jan Rothörl, Fabian Kammerbauer, Elizabeth M. Jefremovas, Oded Farago, Mathias Kläui, Peter Virnau. Realizing Quantitative Quasiparticle Modeling of Skyrmion Dynamics in Arbitrary Potentials. Physical Review Letters, 2025; 134 (4) DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.046701

Cite This Page:

Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz. "Magnetic whirl simulation in real time." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 30 January 2025. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/01/250130161715.htm>.
Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz. (2025, January 30). Magnetic whirl simulation in real time. ScienceDaily. Retrieved January 31, 2025 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/01/250130161715.htm
Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz. "Magnetic whirl simulation in real time." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/01/250130161715.htm (accessed January 31, 2025).

Explore More

from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES

Breaking

this hour
this week

Strange & Offbeat

 