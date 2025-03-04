Turning waste organic compound into useful pharmaceuticals and energy using a technique inspired by photosynthesis

A research team led by Assistant Professor Shogo Mori and Professor Susumu Saito at Nagoya University has developed a groundbreaking method of artificial photosynthesis that uses sunlight and water to produce energy and valuable organic compounds, including pharmaceutical materials, from waste organic compounds. This achievement represents a significant step toward sustainable energy and chemical production. The findings were published in Nature Communications.

"Artificial photosynthesis involves chemical reactions that mimic the way plants convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into energy-rich glucose," Saito explained. "Waste products, which are often produced by other processes, were not formed; instead, only energy and useful chemicals were created."

Their technique, which they called artificial photosynthesis directed toward organic synthesis (APOS), meets all the criteria of artificial photosynthesis. It represents a paradigm shift in the field of artificial photosynthesis due to its use of organic matter and water as raw materials in the reaction.

"The key to APOS's success is the cooperative effects of two types of inorganic semiconductor photocatalysts," Saito said. "The catalysts, respectively, promote the decomposition of the waste organic matter and water through water splitting, leading this time to the synthesis of useful organic compounds and 'green' hydrogen."

The researchers describe an array of practical applications for their discovery. In the experiment, they utilized different organic raw materials to synthesize more than 25 distinct alcohol and ether products containing a wide range of functional groups, including an analog of an antidepressant and a hay fever drug. The technique also allows the modification of organic materials, which they showed by modifying a drug used for treating elevated lipid levels in the blood.

"Our state-of-the-art technique could potentially produce useful carbon materials without forming carbon dioxide and waste," Saito said. "An example is acetonitrile that we used in this experiment as a starting material. Acetonitrile is a byproduct generated during the industrial mass production of polymer and carbon nanofibers. Using it in APOS enabled it to become a useful product, potentially reducing waste."

This research marks the beginning of a new field of artificial photosynthesis for organic synthesis, and the results are expected to contribute to sustainable medical and agricultural chemical production that utilizes renewable energy and resources such as sunlight and water.