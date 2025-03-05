Creativity boosts standardized literacy and numeracy test scores: Australia

When 'Elephant' toothpaste erupts from the science lab, history deals up Pokémon playing cards, and math class bakes a batch of chocolate brownies, it might seem like chaos.

Yet, a groundbreaking study from University of South Australia researchers, shows that creativity plays an essential role in academic success, suggesting that students who think outside the box are more likely to excel in literacy and numeracy assessments.

It's an important finding, particularly when the most recent National Assessment Program -- Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) data shows that one in three Australian students are behind in their numeracy or literacy skills.

Examining 637 Australian students' performance in the NAPLAN examinations, researchers found that students who performed well also tended to exhibit higher levels of creativity.

In fact, creativity was a better predictor of academic achievement than traditional predictors like Grade Point Averages (GPAs) and personality traits such as conscientiousness.

Specifically, the study showed that higher flexibility in divergent thinking* was associated with stronger NAPLAN literacy outcomes, while higher mathematical creativity** was associated with stronger NAPLAN numeracy performance.

UniSA researcher Professor David Cropley says the findings are good news for teachers who strive to engage their students in learning through creativity.

"More and more we're seeing teachers find unique and interesting ways to spark curiosity among their students," Prof Cropley says.

"This may be as simple as fostering an open and inquisitive attitude towards new ideas in class, or as in-depth as interactive role play to decipher the latest English text. It's all about thinking broadly, looking at problems from different angles, and being flexible.

"Importantly, this study challenges the stereotype that creativity and academic achievement are at odds, which has been a long-held misconception."

The findings contradict recent calls for a return to 'back-to-basics' education and rote learning, with Prof Cropley saying creativity is key to building children's capabilities in literacy and mathematics.

"Schools should be encouraged to integrate creative thinking into their teaching strategies, particularly in literacy and numeracy where we can demonstrate a clear connection between creativity and academic achievement," Prof Cropley says.

"Rather than treating creativity as separate from academic achievement, we need to recognise it as a vital component of student success and find ways for teachers to embrace it as part of their approaches to teaching and learning.

"With creativity also being assessed in international benchmarks like the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment, our findings further reinforce the need for schools to balance traditional learning with creative skill development.

"Schools should rest assured: it's not an either-or approach -- creativity can be implemented in structured school learning environments. But understanding that how creativity is connected to and can boost academic achievement in both literacy and numeracy is very much food for thought."

Notes:

*Higher flexibility in divergent thinking is a student's ability to generate a wide range of ideas across different categories when solving problems or answering open-ended questions, such as 'What would happen if people only told the truth?'

**Mathematical creativity is when students can find novel solutions, recognise alternative approaches, and think beyond conventional problem-solving methods to answer a problem such as, 'How many different ways can you make the number eight?'