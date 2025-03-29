Microbial cell factories for sustainable chemical production

Climate change and the depletion of fossil fuels have raised the global need for sustainable chemical production. In response to these environmental challenges, microbial cell factories are gaining attention as eco-friendly platforms for producing chemicals using renewable resources, while metabolic engineering technologies to enhance these cell factories are becoming crucial tools for maximizing production efficiency. However, difficulties in selecting suitable microbial strains and optimizing complex metabolic pathways continue to pose significant obstacles to practical industrial applications.

KAIST (President Kwang-Hyung Lee) announced on 27th of March that Distinguished Professor Sang Yup Lee's research team in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering comprehensively evaluated the production capabilities of various industrial microbial cell factories using in silico simulations and, based on these findings, identified the most suitable microbial strains for producing specific chemicals as well as optimal metabolic engineering strategies.

Previously, researchers attempted to determine the best strains and efficient metabolic engineering strategies among numerous microbial candidates through extensive biological experiments and meticulous verification processes. However, this approach required substantial time and costs. Recently, the introduction of genome-scale metabolic models (GEMs), which reconstruct the metabolic networks within an organism based on its entire genome information, has enabled systematic analysis of metabolic fluxes via computer simulations. This development offers a new way to overcome limitations of conventional experimental approaches, revolutionizing both strain selection and metabolic pathway design.

Accordingly, Professor Lee's team at the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, KAIST, evaluated the production capabilities of five representative industrial microorganisms -- Escherichia coli, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Bacillus subtilis, Corynebacterium glutamicum, and Pseudomonas putida -- for 235 bio-based chemicals. Using GEMs, the researchers calculated both the maximum theoretical yields and the maximum achievable yields under industrial conditions for each chemical, thereby establishing criteria to identify the most suitable strains for each target compound.

The team specifically proposed strategies such as introducing heterologous enzyme reactions derived from other organisms and exchanging cofactors used by microbes to expand metabolic pathways. These strategies were shown to increase yields beyond the innate metabolic capacities of the microorganisms, resulting in higher production of industrially important chemicals such as mevalonic acid, propanol, fatty acids, and isoprenoids.

Moreover, by applying a computational approach to analyze metabolic fluxes in silico, the researchers suggested strategies for improving microbial strains to maximize the production of various chemicals. They quantitatively identified the relationships between specific enzyme reactions and target chemical production, as well as the relationships between enzymes and metabolites, determining which enzyme reactions should be up- or down-regulated. Through this, the team presented strategies not only to achieve high theoretical yields but also to maximize actual production capacities.

Dr. Gi Bae Kim, the first author of this paper from the KAIST BioProcess Engineering Research Center, explained, "By introducing metabolic pathways derived from other organisms and exchanging cofactors, it is possible to design new microbial cell factories that surpass existing limitations. The strategies presented in this study will play a pivotal role in making microbial-based production processes more economical and efficient." In addition, Distinguished Professor Sang Yup Lee noted, "This research serves as a key resource in the field of systems metabolic engineering, reducing difficulties in strain selection and pathway design, and enabling more efficient development of microbial cell factories. We expect it to greatly contribute to the future development of technologies for producing various eco-friendly chemicals, such as biofuels, bioplastics, and functional food materials."

This research was conducted with the support from the Development of platform technologies of microbial cell factories for the next-generation biorefineries project and Development of advanced synthetic biology source technologies for leading the biomanufacturing industry project (Project Leader: Distinguished Professor Sang Yup Lee, KAIST) from National Research Foundation supported by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT.