Classroom talk plays a key part in the teaching of writing

The way teachers manage classroom discussion with pupils plays a key role in the teaching of writing, a new study shows.

The research shows the importance of managing classroom discussion in a way that develops pupils' understanding of the choices that writers make, and how those choices create particular effects for readers. This discussion helps pupils to think more about the choices that they make in their own writing.

The study reinforces the importance of dedicating time to discussion in secondary English lessons. It shows that time should be given to exploratory, speculative discussion that encourages students to share their initial impressions and ideas about the texts that they read.

Dr Ruth Newman, from the University of Exeter, observed classroom talk about writing -- also referred to as 'metalinguistic talk' -- in Year 9 classes as part of a three-year ESRC funded project.

The study highlights the importance of "scaffolding" discussion and making explicit the relationship between the language choices that writers make and the effect of those choices. Vague or clustered questioning may obscure meaning or scaffold insufficiently learners' understandings and diminish the potential for dialogue.

Dr Newman said: "The study reinforces the importance of teachers finding space in lessons for everyone to respond to texts in a speculative and exploratory way. This can engage students' interest and help them to build on what they already know about writing. This also gives teachers an opportunity to check students' understandings"

"Carefully led, purposeful discussion helps pupils think about how writers make choices about language, and how these choices shape meaning"

Dr Newman said: "Managing this talk about writing is a highly skilled task. It requires careful handling and development of unanticipated responses. Students less eager or able to contribute might also need support and discursive scaffolds to access textual meaning and verbalise thinking."

Dr Newman has been working closely with seven teachers in the South-West of England for three years. She observed their lessons, which were captured by a digital recorder worn by the teacher and a video recorder in the classroom.

Dr Newman also examined existing research for evidence of how talk about writing influences learners' knowledge about language use and writing choices. This showed the importance of supporting teachers to develop classroom talk about writing through professional dialogue, reflection and collaboration.

The studies showed opportunities to engage in talk about language may have an impact on students' ]learning about language use, and on their own writing.