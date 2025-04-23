Transformable flat-to-shape objects created using sewing technology

Researchers from the Human Computer Interaction Institute (HCII) and Robotics Institute (RI) at Carnegie Mellon University introduced a novel method for fabricating functional flat-to-shape objects using a computer-controlled sewing machine.

The team includes Sapna Tayal, undergraduate student in the School of Design; Lea Albaugh, Mark Stehlik postdoctoral teaching fellow at HCII; James McCann, associate professor in RI; and Scott E. Hudson, professor and associate department head for education in HCII.

"Flat-to-shape" refers to objects that can be transformed from a flat sheet into a three-dimensional form through methods like bending, folding, or assembling connected parts. Previous methods have deployed flat-to-shape techniques on a small scale to reduce construction time on 3D printers and laser cutters, but these methods often required time-consuming manual assembly and can be difficult to scale up. The CMU team saw an opportunity to build on these techniques and create a method to make furniture-sized functional and quick-to-deploy objects.

"Sewing machines are an accessible fabrication technology. Some of these machines have computational control which unlocks a lot of fabrication possibilities and this one allows us to sew at a larger scale, and are typically used to make quilted blankets," said Albaugh. "In our project, we focused on using the CNC sewing machine in a new way."

The team's method uses the sewing machine to stitch pockets between layers of fabric, and stiff panels are inserted into the pockets. Multiple fabrics types can be used, ranging from muslin for heavy-duty applications to more delicate fabrics for decorative purposes. The materials can also be customized on a panel-by-panel basis to adapt to each object's needs.

The researchers demonstrated how the materials can be chosen to support a variety of functional goals, such as using thicker plywood for a human-weight supporting chair and custom LED panels with sheer fabric for a functional lamp. Additionally, The technique also allows for additional mechanisms such as cords, magnets, and hook-and-loop fasteners to direct and stabilize flat-to-shape transitions.

"It was a fun experience to describe a new kind of fabrication space through material exploration and hands-on making," said Tayal. "As a design student, I often make jigs to craft one-off objects but having the chance to refine and explain a process in a research context, especially on such an interesting machine, was really exciting."

The novel method allowed the researchers to achieve their goal of creating items that are large enough for whole-body human interactions, such as sitting, wearing or carrying while still being portable and adaptable to multiple settings. In their paper, titled "Creating Furniture-Scale Deployable Objects with a Computer-Controlled Sewing Machine," they describe a collection of functional flat-to-shape artifacts they created with their technique, including a side table, backpack, a chair and a lamp. Each object incorporated different variations of inserting rigid panels within sheets of flexible fabric. The paper was accepted to the 2025 Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI).

The project was part of Tayal's winning Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) Student Merit Award presentations for the district level round. Learn more about the flat-to-shape objects and find the full paper on her website.