Peacock colors inspire 'greener' way to dye clothes

February 1, 2017
American Chemical Society
'Fast fashion' might be cheap, but its high environmental cost from dyes polluting the water near factories has been well documented. To help stem the tide of dyes from entering streams and rivers, scientists report a nonpolluting method to color textiles using 3-D colloidal crystals.
Peacock feathers, opals and butterfly wings have inspired a new way to color voile fabrics without the pollutants of traditional dyes.
Credit: American Chemical Society

"Fast fashion" might be cheap, but its high environmental cost from dyes polluting the water near factories has been well documented. To help stem the tide of dyes from entering streams and rivers, scientists report in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces a nonpolluting method to color textiles using 3-D colloidal crystals.

Dyes and pigments are chemical colors that produce their visual effect by selectively absorbing and reflecting specific wavelengths of visible light. Structural or physical colors -- such as those of opals, peacock feathers and butterfly wings -- result from light-modifying micro- and nanostructures. Bingtao Tang and colleagues wanted to find a way to color voile textiles with structural colors without creating a stream of waste.

The researchers developed a simple, two-step process for transferring 3-D colloidal crystals, a structural color material, to voile fabrics. Their "dye" included polystyrene nanoparticles for color, polyacrylate for mechanical stability, carbon black to enhance color saturation and water. Testing showed the method could produce the full spectrum of colors, which remained bright even after washing. In addition, the team said that the technique did not produce contaminants that could pollute nearby water.

Materials provided by American Chemical Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Yao Meng, Bingtao Tang, Benzhi Ju, Suli Wu, Shufen Zhang. Multiple Colors Output on Voile through 3D Colloidal Crystals with Robust Mechanical Properties. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, 2017; 9 (3): 3024 DOI: 10.1021/acsami.6b14819

American Chemical Society. "Peacock colors inspire 'greener' way to dye clothes." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 1 February 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/02/170201110550.htm>.
