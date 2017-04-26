Science News
from research organizations

Teenagers can become disruptive if teachers use psychological pressure

Date:
April 26, 2017
Source:
University of Kent
Summary:
A new study discovered that psychological pressure from teachers can contribute to disengagement amongst young teens. Active disengagement behaviors include talking and making noise, with daydreaming in class amongst the more passive disengagement behaviors.
Share:
FULL STORY

A study by researchers at the University of Kent is expected to help teachers identify specific reasons for different types of pupil withdrawal in the classroom.

The study, which was led by Stephen Earl from the University's School of Sport and Exercise Sciences, discovered that psychological pressure from teachers can contribute to disengagement amongst teenage pupils under 14. Active disengagement behaviours include talking and making noise, with daydreaming in class amongst the more passive disengagement behaviours.

It also discovered that although most teachers may pressure pupils with the well-meaning intention of engaging them, it may have the opposite effect and actually promote disengagement. Such pressure includes threats of punishment or controlling language -- e.g. 'do this because I say so' -- without providing any explanation.

Other findings from the study, which was conducted across three secondary schools in Kent, include:

  • pupils who were made to feel incapable of being successful reported less energy in class and were rated as passively disengaged by teachers
  • pupils who felt forced to do activities in class were reported to disengage either actively or passively

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Kent. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Stephen R. Earl, Ian M. Taylor, Carla Meijen, Louis Passfield. Autonomy and competence frustration in young adolescent classrooms: Different associations with active and passive disengagement. Learning and Instruction, 2017; 49: 32 DOI: 10.1016/j.learninstruc.2016.12.001

Cite This Page:

University of Kent. "Teenagers can become disruptive if teachers use psychological pressure." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 26 April 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170426092335.htm>.
University of Kent. (2017, April 26). Teenagers can become disruptive if teachers use psychological pressure. ScienceDaily. Retrieved April 26, 2017 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170426092335.htm
University of Kent. "Teenagers can become disruptive if teachers use psychological pressure." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170426092335.htm (accessed April 26, 2017).