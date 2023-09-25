advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Running rats remember better

Early life interventions that increase physical activity could help delay onset of neurodegenerative disorders, a study in rats suggests

Date:
August 14, 2017
Source:
Society for Neuroscience
Summary:
Young rats with access to a running wheel show improved memory later in life and increased activity of neurons generated in adulthood, finds a new study. The results raise the possibility that exercise early in life may help to protect against age-related cognitive decline.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Young rats with access to a running wheel show improved memory later in life and increased activity of neurons generated in adulthood, finds a study published in eNeuro. The results raise the possibility that exercise early in life may help to protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Martin Wojtowicz and colleagues found that six-weeks of voluntary running, beginning at one month of age in rats, was sufficient to induce a long-term effect on learning and memory of a fear response that depends on newly generated neurons in the hippocampus in adulthood. They also found that the activity of the adult-born neurons was enhanced compared to those acquired during development and to those of rats housed in a standard cage without a running wheel.

The findings are consistent with the idea of cognitive reserve, whereby the brain draws on enriching experiences from youth to compensate for functional declines as a result of age or disease. Early life interventions that increase physical activity may therefore help to build up this reserve, potentially delaying the onset of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Olga Shevtsova, Yao-Fang Tan, Christina M. Merkley, Gordon Winocur, J. Martin Wojtowicz. Early-Age Running Enhances Activity of Adult-Born Dentate Granule Neurons following Learning in Rats. eneuro, 2017; ENEURO.0237-17.2017 DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0237-17.2017

Cite This Page:

Society for Neuroscience. "Running rats remember better." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 14 August 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170814134839.htm>.
Society for Neuroscience. (2017, August 14). Running rats remember better. ScienceDaily. Retrieved September 25, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170814134839.htm
Society for Neuroscience. "Running rats remember better." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170814134839.htm (accessed September 25, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES