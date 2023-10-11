New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Forensic science techniques help discover new molecular fossils

Date:
August 31, 2017
Source:
Tohoku University
Summary:
Researchers believe they have found new molecular fossils of archaea using a method of analysis commonly used in forensic science.
FULL STORY

Researchers in Japan and China believe they have found new molecular fossils of archaea using a method of analysis commonly used in forensic science.

According to a system designed by microbiologist Carl Woese, there are three domains of life on Earth -- Bacteria, Archaea and Eukaryota. To date, the distribution of archaea remains unclear especially for geologic periods dating back more than 2 million years. This is because except for halophilic, methanogenic and methanotrophic archaea, molecular fossils of archaea are rarely found, while those of bacteria and eukaryote are commonly found.

Studies of molecular clock suggest that archaea appeared around 3.8 billion years ago, while the results of more direct geological evidence from molecular fossils of archaea indicate a timeline of 0.2 billion years (with the exception of two records of 0.25 and approximately 2.7 billion years). The reason for the difference in timeframes could be due to the low biomass of archaea in earlier geologic periods, or to the lability of the molecular fossils, leading to decomposition.

A team led by Dr. Ryosuke Saito and Professor Kunio Kaiho of Tohoku University took sedimentary rock samples from southern China, and analyzed the organic molecules in them using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS). They found new fossils among the molecular fossils of archaea.

This is the first study to detect diagenetic products using GC-MS, a conventional instrument found widely in organic geochemistry laboratories. GC-MS has been regarded as a "gold standard" for forensic substance identification and is used in drug detection, fire investigation, environmental analysis and explosives investigation. It's also been used to identify extra-terrestrial samples.

Saito's team is now studying the archaeal distribution on Earth more than 2 million years ago. They believe that by analyzing the fossils using the GC-MS method, it will be easier to find archaea in sedimentary rocks.

Archaeal molecular fossils (especially methanogenic archaea and methanotrophic archaea) can be preserved in samples deposited in cold seep even older than 200 million years because the biomass of archaea in such environments is huge. Among archaea, molecular fossils of halophilic archaea are often preserved in samples from earlier periods because of their high stability.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Tohoku University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ryosuke Saito, Kunio Kaiho, Masahiro Oba, Jinnan Tong, Zhong-Qiang Chen, Li Tian, Satoshi Takahashi, Megumu Fujibayashi. Tentative identification of diagenetic products of cyclic biphytanes in sedimentary rocks from the uppermost Permian and Lower Triassic. Organic Geochemistry, 2017; 111: 144 DOI: 10.1016/j.orggeochem.2017.04.013

Cite This Page:

Tohoku University. "Forensic science techniques help discover new molecular fossils." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 31 August 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170831091431.htm>.
Tohoku University. (2017, August 31). Forensic science techniques help discover new molecular fossils. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 11, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170831091431.htm
Tohoku University. "Forensic science techniques help discover new molecular fossils." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170831091431.htm (accessed October 11, 2023).

