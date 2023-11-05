New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Callous and unemotional traits show in brain structure of boys only, study finds

Date:
December 27, 2017
Source:
University of Basel
Summary:
Callous-unemotional traits are linked to differences in brain structure in boys, but not girls. This report is based on a study on brain development in 189 adolescents.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Callous-unemotional traits have been linked to deficits in development of the conscience and of empathy. Children and adolescents react less to negative stimuli; they often prefer risky activities and show less caution or fear. In recent years, researchers and doctors have given these personality traits increased attention, since they have been associated with the development of more serious and persistent antisocial behavior.

However, until now, most research in this area has focused on studying callous-unemotional traits in populations with a psychiatric diagnosis, especially conduct disorder. This meant that it was unclear whether associations between callous-unemotional traits and brain structure were only present in clinical populations with increased aggression, or whether the antisocial behavior and aggression explained the brain differences.

Using magnetic resonance imaging, the researchers were able to take a closer look at the brain development of typically-developing teenagers to find out whether callous-unemotional traits are linked to differences in brain structure. The researchers were particularly interested to find out if the relationship between callous-unemotional traits and brain structure differs between boys and girls.

Only boys show differences in brain structure

The findings show that in typically-developing boys, the volume of the anterior insula -- a brain region implicated in recognizing emotions in others and empathy -- is larger in those with higher levels of callous-unemotional traits. This variation in brain structure was only seen in boys, but not in girls with the same personality traits.

"Our findings demonstrate that callous-unemotional traits are related to differences in brain structure in typically-developing boys without a clinical diagnosis," explains lead author Nora Maria Raschle from the University and the Psychiatric Hospital of the University of Basel in Switzerland. "In a next step, we want to find out what kind of trigger leads some of these children to develop mental health problems later in life while others never develop problems."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Basel. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Nora Maria Raschle, Willeke Martine Menks, Lynn Valérie Fehlbaum, Martin Steppan, Areti Smaragdi, Karen Gonzalez-Madruga, Jack Rogers, Roberta Clanton, Gregor Kohls, Anne Martinelli, Anka Bernhard, Kerstin Konrad, Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann, Christine M. Freitag, Graeme Fairchild, Stephane A. De Brito, Christina Stadler. Callous-unemotional traits and brain structure: Sex-specific effects in anterior insula of typically-developing youths. NeuroImage: Clinical, 2018; 17: 856 DOI: 10.1016/j.nicl.2017.12.015

Cite This Page:

University of Basel. "Callous and unemotional traits show in brain structure of boys only, study finds." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 27 December 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171227100037.htm>.
University of Basel. (2017, December 27). Callous and unemotional traits show in brain structure of boys only, study finds. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 5, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171227100037.htm
University of Basel. "Callous and unemotional traits show in brain structure of boys only, study finds." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171227100037.htm (accessed November 5, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 