New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals

Date:
April 8, 2020
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
In most animals, females are larger than males, but in most mammals, males are larger than females. A new analysis examines the potential drivers of these differences.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

In most animals, females are larger than males, but in most mammals, males are larger than females. A new analysis published in Mammal Review examines the potential drivers of these differences.

In most animals, females are larger than males, but in most mammals, males are larger than females. A new analysis published in Mammal Review examines the potential drivers of these differences, calling into question the theory that only sexual selection is at play in mammals -- that males compete to mate with females, and bigger males are more likely to win.

The analysis suggests that, alongside sexual selection, natural selection may be an evolutionary driver of sexual size differences in mammals. Males and females may have evolved to differ in size so that they could exploit resources such as food.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Marcelo H. Cassini. Sexual size dimorphism and sexual selection in primates. Mammal Review, 2020; DOI: 10.1111/mam.12191

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 8 April 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085500.htm>.
Wiley. (2020, April 8). Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 1, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085500.htm
Wiley. "Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085500.htm (accessed November 1, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 