Viruses on glaciers highlight evolutionary mechanism to overcome host defenses

Viruses are often thought of as a human problem, however they are the most abundant biological entities on the planet. There are millions of viruses in every teaspoon of river, lake or seawater, they are found everywhere there is life and probably infect all living organisms. Most are completely harmless to humans and infect microscopic animals, plants and bacteria, which they hijack and reprogram to produce new virus particles, most often destroying these cells in the process. Every day, viruses destroy huge number of microorganisms in the environment, which changes the flow of energy in food webs on global scales. "Understanding how viruses evolve and function allows us to predict their role in the environment and how they interact with their hosts," says Christopher Bellas from the Department of Ecology at the University of Innsbruck. Together with colleagues from the Universities of Bristol, Reading and Aberystwyth in the UK, the University of Minnesota, USA, and Aarhus University in Denmark, he has sequenced and compared genomes (their total DNA) of viruses which infect microbes found on the surface of glaciers. The study, now published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that the viruses on glaciers in the Alps, Greenland and Spitsbergen have genomes which are nearly identical between these isolated locations, this contradicts what we know about the rapid evolution of viruses.