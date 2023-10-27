New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Hidden DNA fragment the 'trigger switch' for male development

Biology textbooks may need to be re-written, with scientists finding a new piece of DNA essential to forming male sex organs in mice

Date:
October 2, 2020
Source:
University of Queensland
Summary:
Biology textbooks may need to be re-written, with scientists finding a new piece of DNA essential to forming male sex organs in mice.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Biology textbooks may need to be re-written, with scientists finding a new piece of DNA essential to forming male sex organs in mice.

An international research collaboration with The University of Queensland found the Y-chromosome gene that makes mice male is made up of two different DNA parts, not one, as scientists had previously assumed.

UQ's Institute of Molecular Biosciences Emeritus Professor Peter Koopman said the critical DNA fragment had been hidden from researchers for more than 30 years.

"Expression of the Y chromosomal gene Sry is required for male development in mammals and since its discovery in 1990 has been considered a one-piece gene," he said.

"Sry turns out to have a cryptic second part, which nobody suspected was there, that is essential for determining the sex of male mice. We have called the two-piece gene Sry-T."

The scientists tested their theory and found that male mice (XY) lacking in Sry-T developed as female, while female mice (XX) carrying a Sry-T transgene developed as male.

The success rate for the experiments was almost 100 per cent.

advertisement

Emeritus Professor Koopman said the discovery would change how basic biology and evolution was taught around the world.

"For the last 30 years, we've been trying to figure out how this works," he said.

"Sry is a master switch gene because it flicks the switch for male development, it gets the ball rolling for a whole series of genetic events that result in a baby being born as a male instead of female.

"This new piece of the gene is absolutely essential for its function; without that piece, the gene simply doesn't work.

"We've discovered something massively important in biology here, because without Sry there can be no sexual reproduction and hence no propagation and survival of mammalian species."

The discovery may apply to efforts to manipulate sex ratios in agriculture or for biological pest management. But Emeritus Professor Koopman was quick to point out that, for ethical and practical reasons, the discovery cannot be utilised on human embryos.

"Once we understand better how males and females are specified in non-human species of mammals, then it offers the opportunity to influence that process," he said.

"The ability to select for the desired sex could dramatically increase efficiencies for agricultural industries such as the dairy industry (females) or the beef industry (males).

"People have been trying to figure out ways to skew to the desired sex in these industries for a long time, and now that we understand more about the fundamental mechanism of Sry it may be possible through genetic means."

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Queensland. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Shingo Miyawaki, Shunsuke Kuroki, Ryo Maeda, Naoki Okashita, Peter Koopman, Makoto Tachibana. The mouse Sry locus harbors a cryptic exon that is essential for male sex determination. Science, 2020 DOI: 10.1126/science.abb6430

Cite This Page:

University of Queensland. "Hidden DNA fragment the 'trigger switch' for male development." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 2 October 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002105756.htm>.
University of Queensland. (2020, October 2). Hidden DNA fragment the 'trigger switch' for male development. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002105756.htm
University of Queensland. "Hidden DNA fragment the 'trigger switch' for male development." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002105756.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 