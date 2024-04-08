New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Inexplicable flying fox found in Hydra galaxy cluster

Date:
April 8, 2024
Source:
National Institutes of Natural Sciences
Summary:
High sensitivity radio observations have discovered a cloud of magnetized plasma in the Hydra galaxy cluster. The odd location and shape of this plasma defy all conventional explanations. Dubbed the Flying Fox based on its silhouette, this plasma will remain a mystery until additional observations can provide more insight.
Share:
FULL STORY

High sensitivity radio observations have discovered a cloud of magnetized plasma in the Hydra galaxy cluster. The odd location and shape of this plasma defy all conventional explanations. Dubbed the Flying Fox based on its silhouette, this plasma will remain a mystery until additional observations can provide more insight.

A team led by Kohei Kurahara at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan analyzed observations from the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) targeting the Hydra galaxy cluster, located over 100 million light years away in the direction of the constellation Hyrda. By applying recent analysis techniques to the GMRT (Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope) data archive, the team was able to discover a cloud of magnetized plasma shaped like a flying fox which has never been reported before.

Radio/optical/IR/X-ray images failed to find a host galaxy at the center of the Flying Fox. This combined with its elongated shape, has left astronomers scratching their heads; the Flying Fox does not fit the model for any known class of objects. New observing facilities, like the Square Kilometre Array currently under construction, are expected to study the Flying Fox and provide new insights into the nature and history of this unusual object.

Story Source:

Materials provided by National Institutes of Natural Sciences. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kohei Kurahara, Takuya Akahori, Aika Oki, Yuki Omiya, Kazuhiro Nakazawa. Discovery of diffuse radio source in Abell 1060. Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan, 2024; 76 (2): L8 DOI: 10.1093/pasj/psae011

Cite This Page:

National Institutes of Natural Sciences. "Inexplicable flying fox found in Hydra galaxy cluster." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 8 April 2024. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240408130801.htm>.
National Institutes of Natural Sciences. (2024, April 8). Inexplicable flying fox found in Hydra galaxy cluster. ScienceDaily. Retrieved April 8, 2024 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240408130801.htm
National Institutes of Natural Sciences. "Inexplicable flying fox found in Hydra galaxy cluster." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240408130801.htm (accessed April 8, 2024).

Explore More

from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES

Breaking

this hour
this week

Strange & Offbeat

 