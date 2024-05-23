Ethylene from CO2: Building-kit catalyst

Use of the greenhouse gas CO 2 as a chemical raw material would not only reduce emissions, but also the consumption of fossil feedstocks. A novel metal-free organic framework could make it possible to electrocatalytically produce ethylene, a primary chemical raw material, from CO 2 . As a team has reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie, nitrogen atoms with a particular electron configuration play a critical role for the catalyst.

Ethylene (ethene, C 2 H 4 ) is an essential starting material for many products, including polyethylene and other plastics. Ethylene is produced industrially by the high-energy cracking and rectification of fossil feedstocks. The electrochemical conversion of CO 2 to ethylene would be a promising route to reducing CO 2 emissions while also saving energy and fossil resources.

CO 2 is very stable, which makes it difficult to induce into reaction. With the use of electricity and catalysts, it is currently possible to convert it into C 1 chemicals such as methanol and methane. The additional challenge in producing ethylene is that a bond must be formed between two carbon atoms. This has previously only been achieved with copper catalysts. Metal-free electrocatalysis would be advantageous because metals are a cost factor and can cause environmental problems.

A team led by Chengtao Gong and Fu-Sheng Ke at Wuhan University, China, has now developed a metal-free electrocatalyst for the conversion of CO 2 to ethylene. The catalyst is based on a nitrogen-containing covalent organic framework (COF). COFs are a new class of porous, crystalline, purely organic materials with defined topology. In contrast to metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), they require no metal ions to hold them together. Their pore sizes and chemical properties can be tuned over a wide range through selection of the building blocks.