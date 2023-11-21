Polymer coating accelerates fuel production

It is well-established that the accumulation of greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), in the atmosphere contributes to climate change. Therefore, CO 2 capture and recycling are vital for mitigating detrimental environmental effects and addressing the climate crisis. Recently, researchers from Japan designed a polymer-coated metal catalyst that accelerates CO 2 conversion and offers green energy insights.

In a study published in ACS Catalysis, researchers from the University of Tsukuba describe porous tin (Sn) catalysts coated with polyethylene glycol (PEG) and show how this polymer facilitates CO 2 transformation into a useful carbon-based fuel.

Various polymers can capture CO 2 molecules, and Sn catalysts are known to reduce CO 2 to other molecules, like formate (HCOO-), which can be reused to power fuel cells.

"We were interested in combining these capabilities into a single catalytic system that could scrub CO 2 from its surroundings and recycle it into formate," says research group leader, Professor Yoshikazu Ito. "However, it's difficult to obtain only the desired product, formate, at a high production rate and in high yield, so we had to fine-tune the catalyst design."

The formate production rate of PEG-coated Sn was 24 times higher than that of a conventional Sn plate electrode, and no byproducts were detected (>99% yield of formate). To understand this enhanced CO 2 -reduction reaction, the researchers fabricated an Sn catalyst coated with another CO 2 -capturing polymer (polyethyleneimine; PEI) whose structure interacts differently with incoming CO 2 . The PEG-coated Sn still outperformed the PEI-coated Sn, and considering the chemical characteristics of these polymers, the authors proposed that PEI held the CO 2 molecules too tightly, whereas PEG struck a key balance in capturing and then releasing CO 2 to the catalytic Sn core.

"Modeling this reaction using theoretical computations confirmed the favorability of PEG shuttling CO 2 to the Sn center and explained the accelerated formate production," explains PhD student, Samuel Jeong. "However, we wanted to further clarify the PEG-CO 2 interactions."

More detailed computations revealed that while the absence of polymer limits the Sn catalyst's CO 2 -capture ability, an excessively dense layer of PEG inhibits CO 2 transfer to the metal surface, thereby decreasing formate production. Therefore, a complete but relatively sparse layer of PEG is optimal for funneling CO 2 to Sn, while maintaining a CO 2 -rich environment and preventing byproduct release.