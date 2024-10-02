Discovery of promising electrolyte for all-solid-state batteries
- October 2, 2024
- Osaka Metropolitan University
- Researchers have developed a solid electrolyte that could be a suitable material for all-solid-state batteries. Solid electrolyte composed of nanoparticles embedded in an amorphous matrix shows high conductivity, formability, and electrochemical stability.
Often overlooked, rechargeable batteries play an important part in contemporary life, powering small devices like smartphones to larger ones like electric vehicles. The keys to creating sustainable rechargeable batteries include having them hold their charge longer, giving them a longer life with more charging cycles, and making them safer. Which is why there is so much promise in all-solid-state batteries.
The problem so far is discovering which solid electrolytes offer such potential advantages.
In a step toward that goal, an Osaka Metropolitan University research group led by Assistant Professor Kota Motohashi, Associate Professor Atsushi Sakuda, and Professor Akitoshi Hayashi of the Graduate School of Engineering has developed an electrolyte with high conductivity, formability, and electrochemical stability.
The group achieved high conductivity at room temperature by adding Ta2O5 (tantalum pentoxide) to the previously developed solid electrolyte NaTaCl6, a combination of tantalum chloride and sodium chloride.
The discovered solid electrolyte, Na2.25TaCl4.75O1.25, also has a higher electrochemical stability than conventional chlorides and superior mechanical properties.
"The results of this research are expected to make a significant contribution to the development of composite solid electrolytes, in addition to the glass and crystal solid electrolytes that have been developed to date," Professor Motohashi suggested. "We will now be focusing on elucidating the ionic conduction mechanism of composite solid electrolytes and further developing materials."
Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
- Kota Motohashi, Hirofumi Tsukasaki, Shigeo Mori, Atsushi Sakuda, Akitoshi Hayashi. Fast Sodium-Ion Conducting Amorphous Oxychloride Embedding Nanoparticles. Chemistry of Materials, 2024; DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemmater.4c02104
