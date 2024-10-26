Psychologists develop tool to assess narcissism in job candidates

It feels like narcissism is everywhere these days: politics, movies and TV, sports, social media. You might even see signs of it at work, where it can be particularly detrimental. Is it possible to keep a workplace free of destructive, manipulative egotists?

More and more organizations have come to San Francisco State University's experts in organizational psychology asking for help doing just that. In response, University researchers developed a tool for job interviews to assess narcissistic grandiosity among potential job candidates. San Francisco State Psychology Professors Kevin Eschleman and Chris Wright and four student researchers led the project, published in the Journal of Personality Assessment.

"We focused on narcissism because it's one of the most commonly talked about characteristics of people. Really, it represents a lot of things that can go bad in terms of a team," Eschleman said. "But it's a characteristic that is very attractive in the short-term. [Narcissists] often have tendencies to be very goal-oriented and are often very successful. There's a lure to somebody who is high in narcissism."

The tool developed by the SF State researchers -- the Narcissism Interview Scale for Employment (NISE) -- is a set of behavioral and situational questions that can be incorporated into a job interview. One question asks respondents to describe their approach to leading a team. Another asks how candidates would procced if they disagree with a plan that the rest of their team likes -- and the project requires unanimous consent to move forward. Interviewers are trained to rate candidate responses, providing a more scientific and consistent way to evaluate a candidate's propensity for narcissistic grandiosity.

The project started four years ago when Eschleman noticed an uptick in organizations asking about effective teams, candidate selection and how to avoid "bad apples." It's easy for organizations to be enticed by how a candidate's skills appear on paper, but failing to properly consider personality might derail team-oriented environments, Eschleman notes. Employees with narcissistic grandiosity tend to have inflated views of self and make self-focused and short term-focused decisions instead of considering long-term organizational needs. They may also abuse and try to protect their sense of power and control, he adds.

"This isn't a categorical diagnosis," Eschleman clarified, noting that everyone probably falls somewhere on the continuum of narcissism. "What we're looking at are people's consistencies over time. It's how they view themselves or how others view them consistently over time. Do they engage in these actions consistently?"

The authors acknowledge that this assessment is not a perfect science. There are many other factors in building a successful team and healthy work environment. But they hope their tool will increase the odds for success.

While the researchers have been studying these topics for years, they wanted to make sure their tool was easy to use and could be adapted by different work environments. It is why they focused on job interviews, something accepted and considered appropriate by both organizations and applicants in the hiring process.

Sharon Pidakala (M.S., '22), one of the study authors, is now a People & Development Manager at Lawyers On Demand in Singapore. Her work involves talent acquisition, culture, development, organizational policies and employee engagement.

"I've been grateful to put my research into daily use. It's really important to make sure that these questions are not outrightly direct because you don't want it to look like you're asking someone, 'Are you a narcissist?'" explained Pidakala, whose SFSU thesis focused on developing the NISE tool. "These questions are raised in a way to make it look favorable for the candidate."

Pidakala came to SF State specifically to get this type of training. With an undergraduate background in psychology, she sought specialized training in organizational psychology to further refine and expand her expertise in the field.

"Attending SF State and studying organizational psychology has been incredibly valuable, equipping me with versatile skills that can be applied globally," she said.