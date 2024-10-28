Are we missing the mark on biodiversity? 90% of countries ignore key behavior changes

There is a yawning gap between national policies to enhance biodiversity and the individual and small group behavioural changes that are critical to making a real difference, according to new research from the University of Surrey. The study finds that 90% of countries with biodiversity conservation policies fail to specify the actions needed from individuals or groups to change their behaviour. Researchers suggest this gap may explain the lack of progress on global conservation targets.

As leaders gather at this year's United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, a study published in Environmental Science & Policy has found that only 11% of national biodiversity policies explicitly address the critical role of individual behaviour change to meaningfully deliver biodiversity conservation. Even fewer -- just 3% -- offer specific guidance on designing interventions, particularly those that address motivational factors like reflective or automatic motivation.

To boost the effectiveness of biodiversity policies, researchers suggest policies should clearly specify key elements of behaviour change. This includes identifying the behaviours that need to change, the groups responsible for those actions, and the factors that influence their choices. Established tools and techniques exist to deliver the necessary changes in behaviour but are not being systematically deployed in this key element of sustainability.

Dr Melissa Marselle, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey, said:

"Unfortunately, we have collectively developed a major blind spot in biodiversity policies. There's a heavy focus on grand actions such as resource management, but little attention is paid to the everyday behaviours -- like what we consume -- that also drive biodiversity loss.

"By not using proven behavioural science frameworks, we're missing a crucial opportunity to save nature by creating more effective biodiversity policies. As not one global biodiversity target was met in 2020, we desperately need to change this quickly if we are going to meet any global biodiversity targets by the 2030 deadline."

Surrey's researchers analysed 1,306 policies from the National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) of ten countries. The team then evaluated how these policies addressed individual behaviour change by using the Behaviour Change Wheel model to assess target behaviours, target groups, intervention types, and policy options mentioned in each policy action to conserve biodiversity.

The research defines "individual actors" as people in roles such as:

Farmers

Consumers

Hunters or fishers

Volunteers

Local communities

Dr Melissa Marselle added:

"Biodiversity loss isn't just a distant problem for policymakers -- it affects every one of us. From the food we eat to the air we breathe, nature supports our daily lives, and we need to act now to protect it. If we don't quickly integrate behaviour change into biodiversity policies, we risk further environmental damage that will impact future generations. Governments must start using proven behavioural science tools like the Behaviour Change Wheel to guide individuals and communities in making sustainable choices. We all have a role to play in this, and the time to act is now."

The Convention on Biological Diversity defines biodiversity as: "The variability among living organisms from all sources including, inter alia, terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part; this includes diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems."

Project partners for this study include: Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, Germany; University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Rouen-Normandy University, France; Ecoscope, Israel; University College London's Centre for Behaviour Change, England