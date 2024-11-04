Study reveals impact of modified ball regulations on game performance in handball

Researchers at University of Tsukuba have revealed that the introduction of a new ball made from a small, easy-to-grip material in U15 girls' handball has led to improved attack efficiency compared with the conventional ball. However, the goalkeeper save rate was lower, indicating the need for technical and tactical coaching for goalkeepers.

In handball, gripping the ball is crucial for players. Therefore, many players apply resin on their fingers to provide additional grip. However, many gymnasiums prohibit the use of resin because of hygiene concerns. To address this issue, the International Handball Federation has developed a new ball that features enhanced grip properties, eliminating the need for resin. In 2020, the Japan Handball Association modified the regulations for U15 girls' competitions, introducing an even smaller and lighter ball.

This study analyzed the impact of the change on players' performance. The results suggested that the new ball helped backcourt players to shoot more powerful distance shots (i.e., shots taken in situations where defenders are present between the goalkeeper and shooter), which led to the adoption of deeper (more active) defensive tactics aimed at defending backcourt players.

Furthermore, the study suggested that players' control of shots improved and that they were more likely to aim for the upper part of the goal. However, goalkeepers' save rate decreased, indicating the need for technical and tactical coaching for goalkeepers, especially for shots aimed at the upper part of the goal.

This work was supported by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (22K17691).