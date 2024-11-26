Managing forests with smart technologies

Deforestation has remained a significant issue globally, with primary forests contributing to 16 per cent of the total tree cover loss in the last two decades, driven by climate change and intensive human activity. This threatens natural resources, biodiversity, and people's quality of life. To protect forests, Lithuanian scientists, in collaboration with Swedish experts, have developed Forest 4.0, an intelligent forest data processing model integrating blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. The system enables real-time monitoring of forest conditions, sustainable resource accounting, and a more transparent forest governance model.

"Imagine buying a table and knowing exactly from which forest and tree it originated. This is exactly the outcome of the proposed forest data management model," says Rytis Maskeliūnas, a professor at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) who helped develop the system.

Researchers from Kaunas University of Technology, Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, and Linnaeus University in Sweden collaborated on its creation.

Smart sensors can detect tree disease and illegal logging

This system consists of multiple layers, with the first focusing on data acquisition and management. This layer is responsible for gathering information from wireless sensor networks, which include various IoT devices that measure factors such as tree sap, temperature, and soil moisture, all connected by data transmission. "This way, nobody has to go into the forest and take measurements manually," adds a KTU professor.

The Forest 4.0 system features an IoT solution with sensors resembling birdhouses, which are installed in trees. "These devices send data to a central system, where it is analysed using AI algorithms within the data analysis layer," says KTU Centre of Real-Time Computer Systems professor Egidijus Kazanavičius, who developed the hardware.

The analysis findings are further used in the monitoring and evaluation layer to examine forest health, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and ecosystem services. "This information is also essential for the next phase of the system -- forest management," explains Maskeliūnas.

In practical applications, the researcher explains that by gathering data on environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, and air quality from these sensors, the IoT system can assess forest health, monitor fire risks, and offer protection against diseases, pests, or illegal activities.

A smart monitoring system is not just sensors, according to Maskeliūnas, cameras already installed in the forest can also be used. "By analysing camera images and looking at, for example, browning needles, the IoT can detect the impact of insects on trees, identify disease through spots on leaves, and by encrypting sounds, it can indicate illegal logging," he says.

It can also be adapted to predict changes in forest ecosystems and the spread of invasive species.

The goal -- healthy, lush forest full of animals

With the aim of revolutionising forest management, the system uses new technologies to improve the efficiency, sustainability, and profitability of forest businesses, optimise resource use, reduce waste, and facilitate decision-making.

In addition, the Forest 4.0 model provides supply chain traceability management, allowing processes to be monitored at all stages, from the forest to the sawmill or even the final wood product.

Blockchain, a decentralised digital ledger technology that ensures transparency and data integrity, is the foundation of this functionality.

"The technology works without the authority and provides a transparent, secure, and unchangeable record of everything that happens to the forest and its production reducing illegal logging and ensuring sustainable practices," adds the professor of KTU Faculty of Informatics (IF).

Despite these benefits, researchers are also facing some challenges in implementing Forest 4.0. These include high initial investment and an inert approach to innovation. "It is assumed that it is better to opt for expensive and complex solutions, while smaller and cheaper sensors are given less attention. We should be glad that a solution costing a few hundred euros is able to collect and send data by itself," says Prof. Maskeliūnas.

Also, the use of decentralised blockchain technology requires a high level of trust from the users, however, the successful development of financial technology (Fintech) is helping to overcome these fears.

However, in other countries, such as Germany, such solutions have already gained more acceptance. This shows that Forest 4.0 has the potential to become a global standard and that Lithuania can serve as a role model for other countries in promoting responsible and sustainable forest management.

Speaking about the Forest 4.0 concept itself, Maskeliūnas says that smart forest management is about caring for the future of nature: "It is like the fourth industrial revolution in forestry, with the goal of a non-flammable, lush forest full of animals."