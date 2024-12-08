Why people remember certain things and not others

Exactly why do people remember what they remember? A recently published review paper from researchers at Rice University sheds light on this fundamental question and the relationship between factors that influence human memory.

"Tell me why: The missing w in episodic memory's what, where and when" appears in a special issue of Cognitive, Affective & Behavioral Neuroscience focusing on individual differences in memory modulation. Authors Fernanda Morales-Calva, a graduate student in psychological sciences at Rice, and Stephanie Leal, an adjunct assistant professor of psychological sciences, examined existing research to create a comprehensive analysis of the "three Ws" of memory -- what, where and when we remember -- to answer the central question of why people remember.

Specifically, the researchers explore how emotional significance, personal relevance and individual differences shape memory retention. Unlike experimental studies, this review gathers and interprets existing findings to advance the understanding of episodic memory.

The review categorizes memory research into three primary domains centered on what, where and when people remember. Morales-Calva and Leal found that memories are often shaped by emotional content, personal significance, repetition and attention. For example, individuals are more likely to remember events with deep emotional resonance or details on which they actively focus.

However, what we remember is also influenced by factors such as where the event happened. What is known as spatial memory is often studied in animals, and the researchers said it is also an important aspect of what we remember that applies to human experiences. New environments command greater attention and therefore foster stronger memories when compared to familiar, routine settings.

Finally, the researchers said when the event occurs makes a difference in what people remember. How individuals sequence events and recognize transitions between them plays a critical role in memories. Specific events are often compartmentalized into distinct episodes and therefore can be easier for individuals to recall.

In addition to the what, where and when of memory, Morales-Calva said individual circumstances, including cultural, personal and cognitive differences, can have a significant impact in shaping how individuals remember.

"Memory is not a one-size-fits-all phenomenon," Morales-Calva said. "What's memorable for one person might be entirely forgettable for another depending on their unique background and cognitive priorities."

The researchers said that examining why we remember certain experiences over others can have significant implications for both clinical and everyday settings. For instance, professional memory assessments often rely on standardized tests developed in specific cultural contexts, which have the potential to overlook critical individual differences, the researchers said. Such tests may yield skewed results when applied in diverse populations, highlighting the need for more tailored approaches.

As the global population ages and memory impairments become increasingly prevalent, understanding the specific factors that shape memory could inform interventions for conditions like dementia and cognitive decline, the researchers said.

"This review highlights the importance of considering subjectivity and context in memory research," Leal said. "By accounting for these variables, we can develop more accurate diagnostic tools and effective interventions."

The authors argue that complexity of memory can be better understood when the researchers incorporate individual differences into experimental designs. By doing so, they say they hope to bridge gaps between laboratory findings and real-world applications to foster a deeper understanding of the human experience.