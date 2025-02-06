Wealth is strong predictor of prosocial behavior around the world, study suggests

Wealthy people are more likely to engage in prosocial behaviour such as donating money or volunteering, according to a new global study.

In a new paper published today in PNAS Nexus, researchers from the University of Birmingham found that there were significant associations between both objective wealth and subjective financial well-being, and various aspects of 'prosocial' behaviour including altruistic intentions and reciprocity: being prosocial in return when someone else helps you.

Countries around the world were included in the study, incorporating data from more than 80,000 people from 76 countries representing a wide range of cultures and economies. The findings suggest that relative wealth in different countries drives the same motivations towards altruistic intent and behaviour. Furthermore, the findings suggest that supporting financial equality would have a strong impact on increasing prosocial attitudes.

Patricia Lockwood, Professor of Decision Neuroscience at the University of Birmingham and senior author of the study said:

"There has been disagreement as to whether higher wealth makes you more or less prosocial. Our study clearly shows that wealth, and a subjective sense of financial well-being, are very strongly associated with prosocial behaviours and attitudes. Wealthier people are more inclined to give money to charity, and also to volunteer or do reciprocal acts of generosity. What's more, this effect is highly consistent globally even in countries that differ a lot in levels of wealth.

"However, we do also see a negative association between wealth and trust. People with higher income were less likely to trust others to act positively towards them. Finally, higher wealth was linked with punishing those who behave badly. This can be an important part of maintaining levels prosocial or good behaviour in society."

The study found that previous experience of financial hardship leads to the strongest association between wealth and prosocial behaviour. Lead author Paul Vanags explained:

"When people have experienced precarity, higher financial well-being is then more likely to result in prosocial behaviours such as helping a stranger, donating and volunteering. So, when people have experienced hardship but have improved their personal circumstances to the point where they now feel well off, this is associated with higher levels of beneficial prosocial behaviours."