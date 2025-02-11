Prior experiments by the research team showed that influenza A virus filaments can resist inactivation by antibodies, and the team is working to understand exactly how antibodies influence shape and infection efficiency. They also anticipate learning how viral mutations affect the shape of the virus. Many other viruses -- such as measles, Ebola, Nipah, Hendra and respiratory syncytial virus -- also incorporate a mixed-shape infection strategy, the researchers note.

The study, led by intramural researchers at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was designed to determine why many influenza A virus particles exist as filaments. The filament shape requires more energy to form than a sphere, they state, and its abundance has been previously unexplained. To find the answer, they developed a way to observe and measure real-time influenza A virus structure during formation.

Influenza A virus particles strategically adapt their shape -- to become either spheres or larger filaments -- to favor their ability to infect cells depending on environmental conditions, according to a new study from National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists. This previously unrecognized response could help explain how influenza A and other viruses persist in populations, evade immune responses, and acquire adaptive mutations, the researchers explain in a new study published in Nature Microbiology.

Materials provided by NIH/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

NIH/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Influenza A viruses adapt shape in response to environmental pressures." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2025 / 02 / 250210153934.htm (accessed February 11, 2025).

NIH/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (2025, February 10). Influenza A viruses adapt shape in response to environmental pressures. ScienceDaily. Retrieved February 11, 2025 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2025 / 02 / 250210153934.htm

NIH/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Influenza A viruses adapt shape in response to environmental pressures." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 10 February 2025. <www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2025 / 02 / 250210153934.htm>.

RELATED STORIES

The avian influenza virus needs to mutate to cross the species barrier and to infect and replicate within mammalian cells. Scientists have now deciphered the structure of the avian influenza virus's ...

Most influenza viruses enter human or animal cells through specific pathways on the cells' surface. Researchers have now discovered that certain human flu viruses and avian flu viruses can also use a ...

Influenza epidemics, caused by influenza A or B viruses, result in acute respiratory infection. They kill half a million people worldwide every year. These viruses can also wreak havoc on animals, as ...

Researchers have identified two antibodies that protect mice against lethal infections of influenza B virus. Together with an antibody that targets the other major kind of influenza viruses that ...