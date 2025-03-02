Pioneering work generates feline embryonic stem cells in boon for cats

As different as they may seem, humans and cats have similar ailments, but in terms of health care, veterinary regenerative medicine is not as advanced.

A possible solution rests in embryonic stem cells, which can differentiate into various types of cells and be transplanted to restore internal damage. Further, they are characterized by their near-natural state similar to induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. Recent research has successfully generated feline iPS cells, but not embryonic stem cells, so research on these cell lines is essential to improve the quality of iPS cells.

Osaka Metropolitan University Professor Shingo Hatoya led a Graduate School of Veterinary Science team in pioneering the generation of feline embryonic stem cells using lab-grown blastocysts. The team performed in vitro fertilization of sperm and oocytes taken from discarded reproductive organs during feline sterilization surgeries.

Through the isolation of inner cell mass from blastocyst stage embryos and culturing them, the researchers succeeded in generating high-quality feline embryonic stem cells. These can be maintained in an undifferentiated state and can differentiate into the three germ layers endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm.

"Embryonic stem cells are pluripotent cells, so we believe that comparative studies with iPS cells will further promote veterinary regenerative medicine research," stated Professor Hatoya. "The successful establishment of feline ES cells in this study can advance veterinary regenerative medicine by enabling comparative studies with feline iPS cells. Moreover, the potential to derive sperm and oocytes from feline ES cells could contribute to the conservation of endangered wild cat species."

The findings were published in Regenerative Therapy.