New 'shy' fungus found in old-growth forest

Although fungi of the genus Piloderma are common, scientists have now discovered five previously unknown species. One of these is one of the most widely distributed species in Northern Europe, while another is found only in old-growth forests. The discoveries, published in Fungal Biology, show that diversity in this genus is much greater than previously thought and that some of its species are at risk of disappearing as old-growth forest is logged.

Many of the fungi of the genus Piloderma are among the most common fungal species in Sweden. They are associated with trees in a form of symbiosis called mycorrhiza, where they help their hosts acquire water and nutrients in return for sugar. This makes them very important to the functioning and growth of forest ecosystems.

Researchers have now discovered five new species in the genus, which are described in a study published in Fungal Biology. With an additional seven new species that they published last year, Piloderma has now tripled in size, and grown from being a small to a medium-sized genus.

"We have seen for a long time how important Piloderma species appear to be in mycorrhizal symbiosis, and that the diversity of species in this genus far exceeds the number of named species. It's satisfying that we can now, through delimitation and naming, make these species visible and communicate about them" says Martin Ryberg, professor at the Department of Organismal Biology.

Rare species found in old-growth forest

One of the new species described is Piloderma fugax. It appears to be rare and was found close to Gällivare in Sweden and in Trøndelag in Norway.Its ecology deviates from other species in the genus, as it only grows in old-growth forests. Since it is also small and difficult to detect, the researchers have given it the name fugax, which means shy, hidden or fleeting in Latin.

"It's interesting but also a little frightening to see that in a genus like Piloderma, where we previously thought all species were common, there are such hidden old-growth forest species. They risk disappearing as the forest landscape is transformed from natural forests to plantations. Because of their insignificant size, no one have discovered them. I hope that our research can assist in making more people aware of and marvel at this kind of species and forests" says Sten Svantesson, lead author of the study.

Compared DNA to identity new species