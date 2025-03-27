Cleverly designed carbon nanohoop enables controlled release of iron

FULL STORY

Researchers at the Universities of Amsterdam and Zurich have developed a molecular system for controlled release of iron. They integrated ferrocene, a molecular sandwich that encloses an iron atom, with a carbon ‘nanohoop’. As a result, the system allows for the release of Fe2+ ions upon activation with benign green light. It has recently been presented in a paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS) and is now featured on the front cover of the latest JACS issue.



The research was carried out by the groups of Dr Tomáš Šolomek at the University of Amsterdam’s Van ‘t Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences and Dr Peter Štacko at the University of Zurich (Department of Chemistry). Their expertise is in photocages, molecular photochemical tools that offer precise control over substrate activity in time and space using light as a bio-orthogonal stimulus. Photocages permit activation of biologically significant molecules such as proteins, nucleotides, or drugs. Not only are they a great tool to study mechanisms and dynamics of biochemical processes, they also have potential for therapeutic applications such as photoactivated chemotherapy.



In the research now published in JACS, the researchers shifted their focus from controlling the activity of organic molecules to another crucial component in many biological systems: iron. Renowned for its role in oxygen transport in the human body, it also has a pivotal role in the energy-providing redox processes in mitochondria, in the synthesis of deoxyribonucleotides, or in protecting cells from oxidative stress.



Strain-induced photorelease