New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Nature's viny vampire: Discovering what drives parasitic Cuscuta campestris

Suppression of the CcMCA1 gene has potential in halting invasive plant species

Date:
March 27, 2025
Source:
Osaka Metropolitan University
Summary:
Researchers have discovered the mechanism that drives the parasitic vine Cuscuta campestris to insert organs into plants after making contact with the hosts.
Share:
FULL STORY

The parasitic vine Cuscuta campestris grows by latching onto the stems and leaves of plants and inserting organs called haustorium into the host plant tissues to draw nutrients. The haustorium is formed when ion channels in the cell membrane are stimulated during coiling and induce a reaction within the cell.

Further, Cuscuta campestris has many types of ion channels, but which ones were linked to the development of haustorium were previously unknown.

"For the first time, the genes involved in sensing mechanical stimuli that lead to the climbing of vines, such as morning glories and bindweed, have been discovered," declared Osaka Metropolitan University Professor Koh Aoki of the Graduate School of Agriculture.

Professor Aoki led an OMU team in discovering that when the expression of the gene Cuscuta campestris MID1-COMPLEMENTING ACTIVITY1 (CcMCA1) was suppressed, the number of haustorium per centimeter decreased.

"We want to continue to identify other ion channel genes involved in this process and aim to explain the various mechanisms of plant senses on the microscopic level," Professor Aoki added. "Furthermore, we hope this will lead to the development of measures to control plants that cause harm economically to crops."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Jihwan Park, Kyo Morinaga, Yuma Houki, Ayako Tsushima, Koh Aoki. Involvement of MID1-COMPLEMENTING ACTIVITY 1 encoding a mechanosensitive ion channel in prehaustorium development of the stem parasitic plant Cuscuta campestris. Plant And Cell Physiology, 2025; DOI: 10.1093/pcp/pcaf009

Cite This Page:

Osaka Metropolitan University. "Nature's viny vampire: Discovering what drives parasitic Cuscuta campestris." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 27 March 2025. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/03/250327141957.htm>.
Osaka Metropolitan University. (2025, March 27). Nature's viny vampire: Discovering what drives parasitic Cuscuta campestris. ScienceDaily. Retrieved March 28, 2025 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/03/250327141957.htm
Osaka Metropolitan University. "Nature's viny vampire: Discovering what drives parasitic Cuscuta campestris." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/03/250327141957.htm (accessed March 28, 2025).

Explore More

from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES

Breaking

this hour
this week

Strange & Offbeat

 