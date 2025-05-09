A small bicycle handlebar sensor can help map a region's riskiest bike routes

While things like rain or hills can keep people from cycling, a major impediment is the risk of getting hit by a car. It's hard to identify the safest routes to ride, especially for beginner cyclists, and a key way to flag dicey streets involves time and injury: waiting until cars have hit several cyclists at a given location.

A University of Washington-led team has developed a system, called ProxiCycle, that logs when a passing car comes too close to a cyclist (within four feet). A small, inexpensive sensor plugs into bicycle handlebars and tracks the passes, sending them to the rider's phone. The team tested the system for two months with 15 cyclists in Seattle and found a significant correlation between the locations of close passes and other indicators of poor safety, such as collisions. Deployed at scale, the system could support mapping or navigating cyclists on safer bike routes through cities.

"Experienced cyclists have this mental map of which streets are safe and which are unsafe, and I wanted to find a simple way to pass that knowledge down to novice cyclists," said lead author Joseph Breda, a UW doctoral student in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering. "Cycling is really good for your health and for the environment. Getting more people biking more often is how we reap those rewards and increase safety in numbers for cyclists on the roads."

The team presented its research Apr. 29 at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Yokohama, Japan.

To start, researchers surveyed 389 people in Seattle. Respondents of all cycling experience levels ranked the threat of cars as the factor which most discouraged them from cycling, and said they'd be very likely to use a map that helps navigate for safety. But a key factor preventing this is limited data on road safety.

The team then built a small sensor system that plugs into a bike's left handlebar. The system, which costs less than $25 to build, consists of a 3D printed plastic casing that houses a pair of sensors and a Bluetooth antenna. The antenna transmits data to the rider's phone, where the team's algorithm susses out what's a passing car rather than a person, or another cyclist, or a tree.

The team validated the system both by testing it in a parking lot, with a car passing at different distances, and with seven cyclists riding through Seattle with GoPro cameras on their handlebars. Researchers watched the footage from these rides and compared this to the sensor output.

The team then recruited 15 cyclists through the newsletter of Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, a local advocacy group. Each got a ProxiCycle sensor, a custom Android application and instructions. The cyclists took 240 bike rides over two months and recorded 2,050 close passes. Researchers then compared the locations of close passes with riders' perceived safety at different locations in the city -- which they measured by showing cyclists images of locations and having them rate how safe they felt at those locations (referred to as "perceived safety") -- and with the locations of known automobile-to-bike collisions in the last five years.

The team found a significant correlation between close passes and both other indicators of cycling risk. They also found that this measure of close passes was a better indicator of actual safety than the surveyed perceived safety, which is the current standard used by policymakers to study safety when collisions aren't enough.

In the future, researchers hope to scale the study up and potentially account for other risk factors, such as cyclists being hit by opening car doors, and deploy ProxiCylce in other cities. With enough data, existing bike mapping apps, such as Google Maps or Strava, might include safer route suggestions for cyclists.

Some of those routes involve only minor adjustments.

"One study participant, who was living down by Seattle Center, was biking down Mercer all the time," Breda said. "It's this busy, multi-lane road. But just before the study, they found out that there's a great bike lane on a quieter street, just one block north."

Keyu Chen, an applied science lead at Gridware, and Thomas Ploetz, a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, are also co-authors on this paper. Shwetak Patel, a UW professor in the Allen School, is the senior author.