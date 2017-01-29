NEW: Find great deals on the latest gadgets and more in the ScienceDaily Store!
Science News
from research organizations

Growing tumors put the pressure on nutrient-supplying blood vessels

New model reveals the importance of the mechanical effects of tumor growth on vessel formation

Date:
January 26, 2017
Source:
PLOS
Summary:
Mechanical pressure caused by cancer growth plays a key role in the development and distribution of blood vessels in tumors, according to a new study.
Share:
FULL STORY

Mechanical pressure caused by cancer growth plays a key role in the development and distribution of blood vessels in tumors, according to a new UCL (University College London) study published in PLOS Computational Biology.

Previous research has shown that solid tumors (lung and brain tumors, for example) use biochemical signals to trigger the growth of new blood vessels that deliver nutrients and promote tumor growth. However, little is known about how mechanical forces exerted by a growing tumor affect these blood vessels.

In the new study, Vasileios Vavourakis of UCL and colleagues developed a three-dimensional computational model to simulate tumor-induced blood vessel development. Unlike previous models that only considered biochemical processes, their model also incorporates the mechanical processes at play during tumor growth.

Using the new model, the researchers demonstrated that a growing tumor can compress and sometimes collapse blood vessels, thus, blocking blood flow to parts of the tumor. This could deprive the tumor of oxygen and cause it to behave more invasively. It could also cause drugs to be delivered unevenly throughout the tumor, reducing the efficacy of treatment.

To help validate the model, the scientists compared its output with real-life observations of blood vessel formation in mice with cancer. They found that the model more accurately simulated blood vessel growth and distribution when mechanical processes -- not just biochemical cues -- were incorporated.

"The next steps of our research are to combine our computational modeling platform with experimental investigations to improve the delivery of anti-cancer drugs and the efficacy of radiotherapy," Vavourakis says. "Our aim is to reduce the dependence on animal studies in developing anti-cancer therapies, and to design more effective human clinical trials."

Story Source:

Materials provided by PLOS. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Vasileios Vavourakis, Peter A. Wijeratne, Rebecca Shipley, Marilena Loizidou, Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos, David J. Hawkes. A Validated Multiscale In-Silico Model for Mechano-sensitive Tumour Angiogenesis and Growth. PLoS Computational Biology, 2017 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1005259

Cite This Page:

PLOS. "Growing tumors put the pressure on nutrient-supplying blood vessels: New model reveals the importance of the mechanical effects of tumor growth on vessel formation." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 26 January 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/01/170126142842.htm>.
PLOS. (2017, January 26). Growing tumors put the pressure on nutrient-supplying blood vessels: New model reveals the importance of the mechanical effects of tumor growth on vessel formation. ScienceDaily. Retrieved January 29, 2017 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/01/170126142842.htm
PLOS. "Growing tumors put the pressure on nutrient-supplying blood vessels: New model reveals the importance of the mechanical effects of tumor growth on vessel formation." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/01/170126142842.htm (accessed January 29, 2017).