Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan

Date:
March 12, 2017
Source:
NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Summary:
New images of Saturn's tiny moon, Pan, were taken on March 7, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. These images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help to characterize its shape and geology.
This raw, unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Pan was taken on March 7, 2017 by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

New raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's tiny moon, Pan, were taken on March 7, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of 24,572 kilometers (15,268 miles).

These images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help to characterize its shape and geology.

