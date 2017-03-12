Cassini reveals strange shape of Saturn's moon Pan

New raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's tiny moon, Pan, were taken on March 7, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of 24,572 kilometers (15,268 miles).

These images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help to characterize its shape and geology.

Additional raw images from Cassini are available at:

https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/galleries/raw-images

