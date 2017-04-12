More than $16 billion spent on cosmetic plastic surgery in 2016

A new report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reveals that Americans spent more than ever before -- $16 billion -- on cosmetic plastic surgery and minimally-invasive procedures in 2016. The new report also breaks down the national average cost of surgical and minimally-invasive procedures.

Among the more popular cosmetic surgical procedures and their related costs were:

Breast augmentation (290,467 procedures): national average cost of $3,719

Liposuction (235,237 procedures): national average cost of $3,200

Nose reshaping (223,018 procedures): national average cost of $5,046

Tummy tuck (127,633 procedures): national average cost of $5,798

Buttock augmentation (18,489 procedures) national average cost of $4,356

Among the more popular minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures and their related costs were:

Wrinkle treatment injections (botulinum toxin type-A, such as Botox®, Dysport®) (7 million procedures): national average cost of $385

Hyaluronic acid fillers (2 million procedures): national average cost of $644

Chemical peel (1.3 million procedures): national average cost of $673

Microdermabrasion (775,014 procedures): national average cost of $138

Laser treatments (Intense Pulsed Light) (656,781 procedures): national average cost of $433

The national average cost of breast augmentation surgery decreased 2.7 percent from 2015. The cost for liposuction increased 6.1 percent and nose reshaping increased 5.6 percent. Botulinum toxin type A injections increased by less than 1 percent from 2015, while hyaluronic acid costs increased 5 percent and chemical peels increased 5.7 percent compared to 2015.

Cost factors for most cosmetic surgeries include the type of surgery chosen, location of surgery, surgeon's experience and insurance coverage. Fees generally do not include anesthesia, operating room facilities or other related expenses.

"The most important consideration for patients should be choosing a board-certified, ASPS-member surgeon," said ASPS President Debra Johnson, MD. "Before you undergo any procedure, make sure you're putting yourself in the hands of only the most qualified and highly trained plastic surgeons. The cost of any procedure is not nearly as important as doing your homework and selecting a surgeon whose primary focus is your safety."