New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Cucumbers in space provide insights on root growth

Date:
July 20, 2017
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
Scientists have untangled the competing influences of water and gravity on plant roots -- by growing cucumbers during spaceflight.
Share:
FULL STORY

Scientists have untangled the competing influences of water and gravity on plant roots -- by growing cucumbers during spaceflight.

Plant roots grow to find water, according to a process known as hydrotropism. Roots are also influenced by gravity and tend to grow downwards, called gravitropism.

To find out whether gravity or water had the greater influence on root growth, investigators grew cucumber plants in the microgravity environment on board the International Space Station. In their experiments, water (or hydrotropism) had more influence in controlling root growth.

"We will be able to utilize roots' ability to sense moisture gradients for controlling root growth orientation and efficiently growing plants in future space farms," said Dr. Hideyuki Takahashi, senior author of the New Phytologist study.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Keita Morohashi, Miki Okamoto, Chiaki Yamazaki, Nobuharu Fujii, Yutaka Miyazawa, Motoshi Kamada, Haruo Kasahara, Ikuko Osada, Toru Shimazu, Yasuo Fusejima, Akira Higashibata, Takashi Yamazaki, Noriaki Ishioka, Akie Kobayashi, Hideyuki Takahashi. Gravitropism interferes with hydrotropism via counteracting auxin dynamics in cucumber roots: clinorotation and spaceflight experiments. New Phytologist, 2017; DOI: 10.1111/nph.14689

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Cucumbers in space provide insights on root growth." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 20 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170720103141.htm>.
Wiley. (2017, July 20). Cucumbers in space provide insights on root growth. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 1, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170720103141.htm
Wiley. "Cucumbers in space provide insights on root growth." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170720103141.htm (accessed December 1, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 