New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Additional studies needed to evaluate CVD risks of hormone therapy for transgender patients

Date:
July 24, 2017
Source:
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Summary:
Additional studies are needed to evaluate cardiovascular disease risks of long-term, hormone therapy for transgender patients, suggests a new report.
Share:
FULL STORY

A new narrative review authored by Carl Streed Jr., MD, at Brigham and Women's Hospital, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, discusses how more research is needed to better understand cardiovascular disease (CVD) and CVD risk factors in transgender patients receiving long term cross-sex hormone therapy.

Researchers at BWH and Johns Hopkins Hospital reviewed 13 studies on the effect of cross-sex hormone therapy on CVD among transgender persons. In transgender men, cross-sex hormone therapy was associated with worsening cardiovascular risk factors, such as increased blood pressure and insulin resistance. In transgender women, cross-sex hormone therapy increased potential thromboembolic risk. For both transgender men and women, the researchers say it is critical to reduce cardiovascular risk factors to prevent CVD, but especially in older transgender women.

According to the authors, cross-sex hormone therapy is associated with potential risks, but its psychosocial benefits cannot be denied. Use of cross-sex hormone therapy requires continued, shared decision making between patients and clinicians. To evaluate the difference among various cross-sex hormone therapy regimens, they note future research should be based on large prospective cohort studies that include cisgender men and women, transgender men and women receiving cross-sex hormone therapy, and transgender men and women not receiving cross-sex hormone therapy.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Brigham and Women's Hospital. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Carl G. Streed, Omar Harfouch, Francoise Marvel, Roger S. Blumenthal, Seth S. Martin, Monica Mukherjee. Cardiovascular Disease Among Transgender Adults Receiving Hormone Therapy. Annals of Internal Medicine, 2017; DOI: 10.7326/M17-0577

Cite This Page:

Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Additional studies needed to evaluate CVD risks of hormone therapy for transgender patients." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 24 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724172725.htm>.
Brigham and Women's Hospital. (2017, July 24). Additional studies needed to evaluate CVD risks of hormone therapy for transgender patients. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 7, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724172725.htm
Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Additional studies needed to evaluate CVD risks of hormone therapy for transgender patients." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724172725.htm (accessed December 7, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 